|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|FILATEX INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Please find attached standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results alongwith Limited Review Reports thereon for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Aug 2024
|29 Aug 2024
|The Board of Directors of the Company, through Circular Resolution, has appointed Mr. Manish Vij as an Independent Director on 29th August, 2024 for the period starting from 29th August, 2024 till 30th September, 2025
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|FILATEX INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 are attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Apr 2024
|23 Apr 2024
|FILATEX INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024.In the said Board Meeting the Board of Directors may also consider recommendation of dividend on Equity Shares if any for the financial year ending 31st March 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30.04.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.04.2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Feb 2024
|29 Jan 2024
|FILATEX INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Unaudited financial results for the quarter and nince months ended 31st December, 2023 is attached. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024)
