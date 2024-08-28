iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Globale Tessile Ltd Share Price

28.5
(-2.76%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:27:42 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open30
  • Day's High30
  • 52 Wk High87
  • Prev. Close29.31
  • Day's Low27.84
  • 52 Wk Low 26.11
  • Turnover (lac)0.46
  • P/E103.03
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value11.7
  • EPS0.29
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)30.27
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Globale Tessile Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

30

Prev. Close

29.31

Turnover(Lac.)

0.46

Day's High

30

Day's Low

27.84

52 Week's High

87

52 Week's Low

26.11

Book Value

11.7

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

30.27

P/E

103.03

EPS

0.29

Divi. Yield

0

Globale Tessile Ltd Corporate Action

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Globale Tessile Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Globale Tessile Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:04 PM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Aug-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.80%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.80%

Non-Promoter- 0.17%

Institutions: 0.17%

Non-Institutions: 35.02%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Globale Tessile Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.62

10.62

0.05

0.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.12

0.62

0.38

-0.22

Net Worth

11.74

11.24

0.43

-0.17

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Globale Tessile Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Globale Tessile Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Globale Tessile Ltd

Summary

Globale Tessile Limited was incorporated in Gujarat as a Private Limited Company, with the name and style of Globale Tessile Private Limited pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated August 01, 2017, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The Company commenced its business on May 18, 2017. In 2024, the Scheme of Arrangements involving Demerger between Mahalaxmi Rubtech Limited (MRT); Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Private Limited (MFMPL); and the Company and their respective Shareholders and Creditors, the Traditional Textile Processing Division was transferred to the Company, effective from April 01, 2024. Accordingly, in consideration of the Scheme, the Company has issued and allotted 1,06,20,275 new Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each to the Shareholders of Mahalaxmi Rubtech Limited in the ratio of 1 (One) new Equity Share, fully Paid-up, of the Company for every 1 (One) Equity Shares held by them in Mahalaxmi Rubtech Limited. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of trading in textile products.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Globale Tessile Ltd share price today?

The Globale Tessile Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹28.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Globale Tessile Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Globale Tessile Ltd is ₹30.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Globale Tessile Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Globale Tessile Ltd is 103.03 and 2.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Globale Tessile Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Globale Tessile Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Globale Tessile Ltd is ₹26.11 and ₹87 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Globale Tessile Ltd?

Globale Tessile Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -60.14%, 3 Month at -18.99% and 1 Month at -0.61%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Globale Tessile Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Globale Tessile Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.80 %
Institutions - 0.17 %
Public - 35.03 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Globale Tessile Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.