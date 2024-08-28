SectorTextiles
Open₹30
Prev. Close₹29.31
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.46
Day's High₹30
Day's Low₹27.84
52 Week's High₹87
52 Week's Low₹26.11
Book Value₹11.7
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)30.27
P/E103.03
EPS0.29
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.62
10.62
0.05
0.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.12
0.62
0.38
-0.22
Net Worth
11.74
11.24
0.43
-0.17
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Reports by Globale Tessile Ltd
Summary
Globale Tessile Limited was incorporated in Gujarat as a Private Limited Company, with the name and style of Globale Tessile Private Limited pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated August 01, 2017, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The Company commenced its business on May 18, 2017. In 2024, the Scheme of Arrangements involving Demerger between Mahalaxmi Rubtech Limited (MRT); Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Private Limited (MFMPL); and the Company and their respective Shareholders and Creditors, the Traditional Textile Processing Division was transferred to the Company, effective from April 01, 2024. Accordingly, in consideration of the Scheme, the Company has issued and allotted 1,06,20,275 new Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each to the Shareholders of Mahalaxmi Rubtech Limited in the ratio of 1 (One) new Equity Share, fully Paid-up, of the Company for every 1 (One) Equity Shares held by them in Mahalaxmi Rubtech Limited. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of trading in textile products.
The Globale Tessile Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹28.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Globale Tessile Ltd is ₹30.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Globale Tessile Ltd is 103.03 and 2.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Globale Tessile Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Globale Tessile Ltd is ₹26.11 and ₹87 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Globale Tessile Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -60.14%, 3 Month at -18.99% and 1 Month at -0.61%.
