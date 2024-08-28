Summary

Globale Tessile Limited was incorporated in Gujarat as a Private Limited Company, with the name and style of Globale Tessile Private Limited pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated August 01, 2017, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The Company commenced its business on May 18, 2017. In 2024, the Scheme of Arrangements involving Demerger between Mahalaxmi Rubtech Limited (MRT); Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Private Limited (MFMPL); and the Company and their respective Shareholders and Creditors, the Traditional Textile Processing Division was transferred to the Company, effective from April 01, 2024. Accordingly, in consideration of the Scheme, the Company has issued and allotted 1,06,20,275 new Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each to the Shareholders of Mahalaxmi Rubtech Limited in the ratio of 1 (One) new Equity Share, fully Paid-up, of the Company for every 1 (One) Equity Shares held by them in Mahalaxmi Rubtech Limited. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of trading in textile products.

