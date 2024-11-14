|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|Globale Tessile Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September 2024 for the F.Y. 2024-25. Kindly take a note that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, held on Thursday, 14th November, 2024, at the Registered Office of the Company, has considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results along with the Independent Auditors Limited Review Report thereon, for the 02nd Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September, 2024, for the Financial Year 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|27 Aug 2024
|The Company has got Listed on the Stock Exchange on today i.e. 27th August, 2024. The Company is submitting this Unaudited Financial Result ended on June 30, 2024, for the F.Y. 2024-25, upon Listing of the Company. With reference to Our Letter Ref:- Globale/CS/Correspondence/2024-25/BSE/01 dated 27th August, 2024, Kindly take a note that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 05:00 P.M. and concluded at 06:20 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.08.2024)
