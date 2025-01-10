Globale Tessile Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.62
10.62
0.05
0.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.12
0.62
0.38
-0.22
Net Worth
11.74
11.24
0.43
-0.17
Minority Interest
Debt
9.46
12.69
3.73
0.75
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
21.2
23.93
4.16
0.58
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0.08
Networking Capital
14.21
17.51
3.32
0.48
Inventories
17.36
19.4
1.86
0.17
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
6.58
17.74
2.22
0.31
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
5.99
9.02
0.08
0.03
Sundry Creditors
-15.16
-28.57
-0.62
-0.01
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.56
-0.08
-0.22
-0.02
Cash
6.97
6.42
0.84
0.02
Total Assets
21.18
23.93
4.16
0.58
