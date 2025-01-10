iifl-logo-icon 1
Globale Tessile Ltd Balance Sheet

27.74
(2.21%)
Jan 10, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.62

10.62

0.05

0.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.12

0.62

0.38

-0.22

Net Worth

11.74

11.24

0.43

-0.17

Minority Interest

Debt

9.46

12.69

3.73

0.75

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

21.2

23.93

4.16

0.58

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0.08

Networking Capital

14.21

17.51

3.32

0.48

Inventories

17.36

19.4

1.86

0.17

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

6.58

17.74

2.22

0.31

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

5.99

9.02

0.08

0.03

Sundry Creditors

-15.16

-28.57

-0.62

-0.01

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.56

-0.08

-0.22

-0.02

Cash

6.97

6.42

0.84

0.02

Total Assets

21.18

23.93

4.16

0.58

