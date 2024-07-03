Summary

Vaxtex Cotfab Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Foolproof Vyapaar Private Limited at Kolkata, West Bengal on December 26, 2005. The name of the Company was changed from Foolproof Vyapaar Private Limited to Vaxtex Cotfab Private Limited and Certificate of Incorporation was issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat dated December 30, 2015. Consequent upon the conversion of the Company to Public Limited Company, the name of the Company was changed to Vaxtex Cotfab Limited on March 21, 2018. Vaxtex Cotfab Limited- an NSE Emerge listed Company, is one of the leading textile manufacturing Company in India. The Company was incorporated with the main object of trading. Present management took over the Company during the period 2009 and consequently, there was not much activity in the Company till 2014-15. Old management or erstwhile promoter was not associated with the Company. The company started business of trading in the fabric during FY 2015-16. During initial period, the company used to deal only in cotton fabrics. Subsequently, it started dealing into other types of fabrics as well but at very small scale. The Company used to purchase fabrics from grey fabric manufacturers and large wholesalers. In 2016-17, the Company set up its manufacturing unit at Narol. It started procuring the fabrics directly from the manufacturers at competitive prices and started direct supply. The major customers were garments manufacturers and very small f

