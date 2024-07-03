iifl-logo-icon 1
Vaxtex Cotfab Ltd Share Price

0.89
(-5.32%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:44:13 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.93
  • Day's High0.96
  • 52 Wk High1.65
  • Prev. Close0.94
  • Day's Low0.89
  • 52 Wk Low 0.65
  • Turnover (lac)2.57
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.02
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)16.35
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Vaxtex Cotfab Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

0.93

Prev. Close

0.94

Turnover(Lac.)

2.57

Day's High

0.96

Day's Low

0.89

52 Week's High

1.65

52 Week's Low

0.65

Book Value

1.02

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

16.35

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Vaxtex Cotfab Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser



5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result



20 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

Rights



5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024



Vaxtex Cotfab Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Vaxtex Cotfab Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:04 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 18.10%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 18.10%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 81.89%

Custodian: 0.00%


Share Price

Vaxtex Cotfab Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.38

12.63

10.04

6.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.42

10.85

0.32

2.85

Net Worth

18.8

23.48

10.36

8.87

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

26.15

27.75

21.97

18.46

yoy growth (%)

-5.77

26.32

18.98

327.19

Raw materials

-21.89

-21.2

-14.4

-13.36

As % of sales

83.71

76.39

65.55

72.38

Employee costs

-0.6

-1.28

-1.9

-1.32

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.26

0.18

0.87

0.27

Depreciation

-0.14

-0.14

-0.1

-0.1

Tax paid

-0.08

-0.09

-0.27

-0.09

Working capital

5.19

8.38

-0.83

-0.86

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-5.77

26.32

18.98

327.19

Op profit growth

4.62

43.82

152.74

-530.15

EBIT growth

8.23

39.75

227.15

606.44

Net profit growth

91.3

-84.51

252.35

825.86

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Vaxtex Cotfab Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Vaxtex Cotfab Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Mithleshkumar M Agrawal

Independent Director

Dhavalbhai Pravinbhai Patel

Independent Director

Pranav Manoj Vajani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vaxtex Cotfab Ltd

Summary

Vaxtex Cotfab Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Foolproof Vyapaar Private Limited at Kolkata, West Bengal on December 26, 2005. The name of the Company was changed from Foolproof Vyapaar Private Limited to Vaxtex Cotfab Private Limited and Certificate of Incorporation was issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat dated December 30, 2015. Consequent upon the conversion of the Company to Public Limited Company, the name of the Company was changed to Vaxtex Cotfab Limited on March 21, 2018. Vaxtex Cotfab Limited- an NSE Emerge listed Company, is one of the leading textile manufacturing Company in India. The Company was incorporated with the main object of trading. Present management took over the Company during the period 2009 and consequently, there was not much activity in the Company till 2014-15. Old management or erstwhile promoter was not associated with the Company. The company started business of trading in the fabric during FY 2015-16. During initial period, the company used to deal only in cotton fabrics. Subsequently, it started dealing into other types of fabrics as well but at very small scale. The Company used to purchase fabrics from grey fabric manufacturers and large wholesalers. In 2016-17, the Company set up its manufacturing unit at Narol. It started procuring the fabrics directly from the manufacturers at competitive prices and started direct supply. The major customers were garments manufacturers and very small f
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Vaxtex Cotfab Ltd share price today?

The Vaxtex Cotfab Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹0.89 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vaxtex Cotfab Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vaxtex Cotfab Ltd is ₹16.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vaxtex Cotfab Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vaxtex Cotfab Ltd is 0 and 0.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vaxtex Cotfab Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vaxtex Cotfab Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vaxtex Cotfab Ltd is ₹0.65 and ₹1.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vaxtex Cotfab Ltd?

Vaxtex Cotfab Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -7.79%, 3 Years at -49.87%, 1 Year at -35.17%, 6 Month at -12.96%, 3 Month at 13.25% and 1 Month at 1.08%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vaxtex Cotfab Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vaxtex Cotfab Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 18.10 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 81.89 %

