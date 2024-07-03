SectorTextiles
Open₹0.93
Prev. Close₹0.94
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.57
Day's High₹0.96
Day's Low₹0.89
52 Week's High₹1.65
52 Week's Low₹0.65
Book Value₹1.02
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)16.35
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.38
12.63
10.04
6.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.42
10.85
0.32
2.85
Net Worth
18.8
23.48
10.36
8.87
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
26.15
27.75
21.97
18.46
yoy growth (%)
-5.77
26.32
18.98
327.19
Raw materials
-21.89
-21.2
-14.4
-13.36
As % of sales
83.71
76.39
65.55
72.38
Employee costs
-0.6
-1.28
-1.9
-1.32
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.26
0.18
0.87
0.27
Depreciation
-0.14
-0.14
-0.1
-0.1
Tax paid
-0.08
-0.09
-0.27
-0.09
Working capital
5.19
8.38
-0.83
-0.86
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-5.77
26.32
18.98
327.19
Op profit growth
4.62
43.82
152.74
-530.15
EBIT growth
8.23
39.75
227.15
606.44
Net profit growth
91.3
-84.51
252.35
825.86
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Mithleshkumar M Agrawal
Independent Director
Dhavalbhai Pravinbhai Patel
Independent Director
Pranav Manoj Vajani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Vaxtex Cotfab Ltd
Summary
Vaxtex Cotfab Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Foolproof Vyapaar Private Limited at Kolkata, West Bengal on December 26, 2005. The name of the Company was changed from Foolproof Vyapaar Private Limited to Vaxtex Cotfab Private Limited and Certificate of Incorporation was issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat dated December 30, 2015. Consequent upon the conversion of the Company to Public Limited Company, the name of the Company was changed to Vaxtex Cotfab Limited on March 21, 2018. Vaxtex Cotfab Limited- an NSE Emerge listed Company, is one of the leading textile manufacturing Company in India. The Company was incorporated with the main object of trading. Present management took over the Company during the period 2009 and consequently, there was not much activity in the Company till 2014-15. Old management or erstwhile promoter was not associated with the Company. The company started business of trading in the fabric during FY 2015-16. During initial period, the company used to deal only in cotton fabrics. Subsequently, it started dealing into other types of fabrics as well but at very small scale. The Company used to purchase fabrics from grey fabric manufacturers and large wholesalers. In 2016-17, the Company set up its manufacturing unit at Narol. It started procuring the fabrics directly from the manufacturers at competitive prices and started direct supply. The major customers were garments manufacturers and very small f
Read More
The Vaxtex Cotfab Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹0.89 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vaxtex Cotfab Ltd is ₹16.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vaxtex Cotfab Ltd is 0 and 0.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vaxtex Cotfab Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vaxtex Cotfab Ltd is ₹0.65 and ₹1.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vaxtex Cotfab Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -7.79%, 3 Years at -49.87%, 1 Year at -35.17%, 6 Month at -12.96%, 3 Month at 13.25% and 1 Month at 1.08%.
