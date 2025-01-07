iifl-logo-icon 1
Vaxtex Cotfab Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.88
(-1.12%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:26 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

26.15

27.75

21.97

18.46

yoy growth (%)

-5.77

26.32

18.98

327.19

Raw materials

-21.89

-21.2

-14.4

-13.36

As % of sales

83.71

76.39

65.55

72.38

Employee costs

-0.6

-1.28

-1.9

-1.32

As % of sales

2.32

4.61

8.64

7.15

Other costs

-2.21

-3.9

-4.71

-3.4

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.47

14.05

21.46

18.41

Operating profit

1.43

1.37

0.95

0.37

OPM

5.48

4.93

4.33

2.04

Depreciation

-0.14

-0.14

-0.1

-0.1

Interest expense

-1.08

-1.05

-0.01

0

Other income

0.06

0.01

0.04

5.7

Profit before tax

0.26

0.18

0.87

0.27

Taxes

-0.08

-0.09

-0.27

-0.09

Tax rate

-32.1

-50.23

-31.37

-36.83

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.17

0.09

0.6

0.17

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.17

0.09

0.6

0.17

yoy growth (%)

91.3

-84.51

252.35

825.86

NPM

0.68

0.33

2.73

0.92

Logo

IIFL Customer Care Number
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
Download The App Now

Follow us on

