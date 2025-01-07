Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
26.15
27.75
21.97
18.46
yoy growth (%)
-5.77
26.32
18.98
327.19
Raw materials
-21.89
-21.2
-14.4
-13.36
As % of sales
83.71
76.39
65.55
72.38
Employee costs
-0.6
-1.28
-1.9
-1.32
As % of sales
2.32
4.61
8.64
7.15
Other costs
-2.21
-3.9
-4.71
-3.4
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.47
14.05
21.46
18.41
Operating profit
1.43
1.37
0.95
0.37
OPM
5.48
4.93
4.33
2.04
Depreciation
-0.14
-0.14
-0.1
-0.1
Interest expense
-1.08
-1.05
-0.01
0
Other income
0.06
0.01
0.04
5.7
Profit before tax
0.26
0.18
0.87
0.27
Taxes
-0.08
-0.09
-0.27
-0.09
Tax rate
-32.1
-50.23
-31.37
-36.83
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.17
0.09
0.6
0.17
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.17
0.09
0.6
0.17
yoy growth (%)
91.3
-84.51
252.35
825.86
NPM
0.68
0.33
2.73
0.92
