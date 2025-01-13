Vaxtex Cotfab Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.38
12.63
10.04
6.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.42
10.85
0.32
2.85
Net Worth
18.8
23.48
10.36
8.87
Minority Interest
Debt
11.52
5.2
7.45
10.3
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.27
0.24
0.24
0.18
Total Liabilities
30.59
28.92
18.05
19.35
Fixed Assets
1.14
3.65
3.9
3.85
Intangible Assets
Investments
7.01
1.1
1.05
0.08
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
22.4
24.07
12.94
15.32
Inventories
0.21
1.34
5.41
1.71
Inventory Days
23.86
Sundry Debtors
15.71
18.22
6.19
9.79
Debtor Days
136.62
Other Current Assets
24.77
45.08
7.28
6.16
Sundry Creditors
-17.6
-29.4
-5.26
-2.19
Creditor Days
30.56
Other Current Liabilities
-0.68
-11.17
-0.68
-0.15
Cash
0.02
0.09
0.15
0.11
Total Assets
30.57
28.91
18.04
19.36
