Vaxtex Cotfab Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.89
(-5.32%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Vaxtex Cotfab FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.26

0.18

0.87

0.27

Depreciation

-0.14

-0.14

-0.1

-0.1

Tax paid

-0.08

-0.09

-0.27

-0.09

Working capital

5.19

8.38

-0.83

-0.86

Other operating items

Operating

5.21

8.33

-0.33

-0.79

Capital expenditure

1.62

0.71

0.22

1.44

Free cash flow

6.83

9.04

-0.11

0.64

Equity raised

5.3

12.48

7.44

7.09

Investing

-0.04

0.12

0

0

Financing

8.14

10.91

3.54

0.25

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

20.24

32.55

10.87

7.99

