Vaxtex Cotfab Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.26
0.18
0.87
0.27
Depreciation
-0.14
-0.14
-0.1
-0.1
Tax paid
-0.08
-0.09
-0.27
-0.09
Working capital
5.19
8.38
-0.83
-0.86
Other operating items
Operating
5.21
8.33
-0.33
-0.79
Capital expenditure
1.62
0.71
0.22
1.44
Free cash flow
6.83
9.04
-0.11
0.64
Equity raised
5.3
12.48
7.44
7.09
Investing
-0.04
0.12
0
0
Financing
8.14
10.91
3.54
0.25
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
20.24
32.55
10.87
7.99
