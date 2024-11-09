|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|9 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Vaxtex Cotfab Limited has informed the Exchange regarding outcome of the Board meeting held on November 09, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Oct 2024
|3 Oct 2024
|Outcome and Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015
|Board Meeting
|5 Sep 2024
|5 Sep 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. 5th September, 2024
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 and other business matters Outcome of Board Meeting held on Tuesday,13th August,2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Jul 2024
|25 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Pursuant to Regulations 30 (6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Suspended Board of Directors along with Interim Resolution Professional of the Company, in their meeting held on Thursday, 30th May, 2024 at the registered Office of the Company situated at J-03 (GF to 4th Floor) Tejendra Arcade, Nr. Ganjifarak Mill Compound, Nr. Rakhial Char Rasta Rakhial, Ahmedabad- 380023, Ahmadabad City, Gujarat, India which commenced at 04:00 P.M. and concluded at 06:15 P.M., discussed the Financial results for Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. However, the same could not be approved due to requirement of expert advice for financial results and the said meeting stands postponed. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 31/05/2024) To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 29/06/2024) Vaxtex Cotfab Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Vaxtex Cotfab Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 06, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 06/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|8 Feb 2024
|To consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December, 2023 along with Limited Review Report. Outcome of Suspended Board Meeting along with Interim Resolution Professional held today i.e., 14th February, 2024 for consideration and approval of the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December, 2023 along with Limited Review Report. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.