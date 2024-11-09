To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Pursuant to Regulations 30 (6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Suspended Board of Directors along with Interim Resolution Professional of the Company, in their meeting held on Thursday, 30th May, 2024 at the registered Office of the Company situated at J-03 (GF to 4th Floor) Tejendra Arcade, Nr. Ganjifarak Mill Compound, Nr. Rakhial Char Rasta Rakhial, Ahmedabad- 380023, Ahmadabad City, Gujarat, India which commenced at 04:00 P.M. and concluded at 06:15 P.M., discussed the Financial results for Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. However, the same could not be approved due to requirement of expert advice for financial results and the said meeting stands postponed. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 31/05/2024) To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 29/06/2024) Vaxtex Cotfab Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Vaxtex Cotfab Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 06, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 06/07/2024)