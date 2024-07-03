Vaxtex Cotfab Ltd Summary

Vaxtex Cotfab Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Foolproof Vyapaar Private Limited at Kolkata, West Bengal on December 26, 2005. The name of the Company was changed from Foolproof Vyapaar Private Limited to Vaxtex Cotfab Private Limited and Certificate of Incorporation was issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat dated December 30, 2015. Consequent upon the conversion of the Company to Public Limited Company, the name of the Company was changed to Vaxtex Cotfab Limited on March 21, 2018. Vaxtex Cotfab Limited- an NSE Emerge listed Company, is one of the leading textile manufacturing Company in India. The Company was incorporated with the main object of trading. Present management took over the Company during the period 2009 and consequently, there was not much activity in the Company till 2014-15. Old management or erstwhile promoter was not associated with the Company. The company started business of trading in the fabric during FY 2015-16. During initial period, the company used to deal only in cotton fabrics. Subsequently, it started dealing into other types of fabrics as well but at very small scale. The Company used to purchase fabrics from grey fabric manufacturers and large wholesalers. In 2016-17, the Company set up its manufacturing unit at Narol. It started procuring the fabrics directly from the manufacturers at competitive prices and started direct supply. The major customers were garments manufacturers and very small fabric traders, who used to buy in small quantities. The Company is engaged in the business of Textile processing of fabric and trading. It is engaged in the Processing (dyeing and finishing) of grey fabrics for shirting, suiting, and other accessories and also on outsourcing basis for other fabric / garment companies. The Company works with full operational efficiency and effectiveness with a production capacity of approximately 12 Lac meters/month in suiting and shirting fabrics catering to numerous International brands, export houses, corporate buyers as well as domestic traders, wholesalers and distributors, by utilizing latest technology and machinery procured from major suppliers suppliers/distributors in India. The Company is a wearable technology manufacturer that is also delivering state-of-the-art engineering solutions.In January 2020, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 15,96,000 Equity Shares by raising equity funds from public aggregating to Rs 3.83 Crore.Directors in the Board Meeting held on 30th July, 2020 started two different units in the name of: Vaxlife - for trading of garments and fabrics and Vax Pharma - for manufacturing / trading of marks and PPE kits in 2020-21.