|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|5 Sep 2024
|Vaxtex Cotfab Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 27, 2024 Outcome of Annual General Meeting held on 27th September, 2024 in terms of theRegulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/09/2024) Submission of Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report of Annual General Meeting of the Company under Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2015. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/09/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.