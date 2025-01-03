Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE
Deep Energy Resources Ltd
312.25
|14.86
|5.00
|999.20
|0
Aban Offshore Ltd
63.99
|0.90
|1.43
|373.48
|32.75
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd
198.66
|5.05
|2.61
|2627.15
|70.47
SVOGL Oil Gas & Energy Ltd
2.5
|-0.10
|-3.85
|108.38
|0
Selan Explorations Technology Ltd
856.25
|-11.35
|-1.31
|1301.50
|22.8
Asian Energy Services Ltd
394.65
|-3.45
|-0.87
|1767.02
|41.64
Oil India Ltd
481.1
|17.80
|3.84
|78256.10
|10.9
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd
258.89
|12.82
|5.21
|325690.85
|7.61
Cairn India Ltd(Merged)
285.35
|2.30
|0.81
|53528.57
|32.47
Deep Industries Ltd
589.65
|11.50
|1.99
|3773.76
|31.62
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.
2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.
2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM
