Deep Energy Resources Ltd Share Price

312.25
(5.00%)
Sep 24, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open312.25
  • Day's High312.25
  • 52 Wk High335
  • Prev. Close297.39
  • Day's Low298
  • 52 Wk Low 135.3
  • Turnover (lac)630.2
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value392.74
  • EPS0.45
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)999.2
  • Div. Yield1.57
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Deep Energy Resources Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Crude Oil & Natural Gas

Open

312.25

Prev. Close

297.39

Turnover(Lac.)

630.2

Day's High

312.25

Day's Low

298

52 Week's High

335

52 Week's Low

135.3

Book Value

392.74

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

999.2

P/E

0

EPS

0.45

Divi. Yield

1.57

Deep Energy Resources Ltd Corporate Action

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2023

arrow

14 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

5 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Deep Energy Resources Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Deep Energy Resources Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:56 AM
Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.99%

Non-Promoter- 1.68%

Institutions: 1.68%

Non-Institutions: 30.32%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Deep Energy Resources Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

32

32

32

32

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,224.36

352.42

349.62

349.59

Net Worth

1,256.36

384.42

381.62

381.59

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.78

0

300.49

277.38

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

8.33

64.06

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.01

0

-23.12

-19.92

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

-0.07

117.28

109.26

Depreciation

-0.06

-0.06

-38.78

-33.51

Tax paid

0.02

0.52

-41.26

-34.07

Working capital

-1.19

-106.01

12.6

33.04

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

8.33

64.06

Op profit growth

0

-100

3.32

61.99

EBIT growth

-120.08

-100.05

-2.04

71.71

Net profit growth

-91.27

-99.41

1.1

83.86

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2.79

33.45

2.65

2.38

0.73

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.79

33.45

2.65

2.38

0.73

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.42

0.3

0.22

0.02

0.01

View Annually Results

Deep Energy Resources Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd

ONGC

269.1

8.753,40,485.268,938.14.5335,266.38243.21

Oil India Ltd

OIL

510.25

11.3682,103.031,466.841.925,331.92271.25

Deep Industries Ltd

DEEPINDS

448.9

25.632,845.7630.380.55111.73196.3

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd

HINDOILEXP

193.57

36.572,708.3411.39065.1676.62

Asian Energy Services Ltd

ASIANENE

344.55

41.941,409.032.46060.1964.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Deep Energy Resources Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Additional Director

PREMSINGH MANGATSINGH SAWHNEY

Managing Director

Shail Savla

Independent Director

Shaily Dedhia

Addtnl Independent Director

Navin Chandra Pandey

Additional Director

Priyanka Kishorbhai Gola

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Deep Energy Resources Ltd

Summary

Deep Energy Resources Limited was originally incorporated on January 01, 1991 as a private limited company with the name Deep Roadways Private Limited. Thereafter, on May 2, 2002, the Company converted into public limited company and the name was changed to Deep Industries Limited. On 30 September 2020, the name of the Company was converted from Deep Industries Limited to Deep Energy Resources Limited.The Company is well diversified Oil & Gas Company with business interest in Air and Gas compression, Drilling, Work over and Oil & Gas Exploration and Production. The company is a pioneer in the service sector of oil and gas fields, mainly in Gas compression services. They also provide work-over, Drilling Rig and allied services. The company is headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, primarily caters to ever increasing demand for Oil and Gas Field Services requirements.The company is Indias largest Gas Compression services provider and has expanded its Oil Field services to work over activities. From their Drilling to Dispensing plan, the company has also expanded their arms to Exploration and Production Business of Oil, Gas and Coal Bed Methane. They are providing value added Engineering Services to various Public Sector and Private Sector Undertakings in India.The company has four main lines of business, namely gas compression, work over rigs, marginal gas fields, and coal-bed methane (CBM). In the gas compression business, the company owns, operates, and maintains a compressor f
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Deep Energy Resources Ltd share price today?

The Deep Energy Resources Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹312.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Deep Energy Resources Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Deep Energy Resources Ltd is ₹999.20 Cr. as of 24 Sep ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Deep Energy Resources Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Deep Energy Resources Ltd is 0 and 0.79 as of 24 Sep ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Deep Energy Resources Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Deep Energy Resources Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Deep Energy Resources Ltd is ₹135.3 and ₹335 as of 24 Sep ‘24

What is the CAGR of Deep Energy Resources Ltd?

Deep Energy Resources Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.76%, 3 Years at 87.53%, 1 Year at 112.92%, 6 Month at 73.18%, 3 Month at 81.60% and 1 Month at 50.06%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Deep Energy Resources Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Deep Energy Resources Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.99 %
Institutions - 1.68 %
Public - 30.33 %

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

