Summary

Deep Energy Resources Limited was originally incorporated on January 01, 1991 as a private limited company with the name Deep Roadways Private Limited. Thereafter, on May 2, 2002, the Company converted into public limited company and the name was changed to Deep Industries Limited. On 30 September 2020, the name of the Company was converted from Deep Industries Limited to Deep Energy Resources Limited.The Company is well diversified Oil & Gas Company with business interest in Air and Gas compression, Drilling, Work over and Oil & Gas Exploration and Production. The company is a pioneer in the service sector of oil and gas fields, mainly in Gas compression services. They also provide work-over, Drilling Rig and allied services. The company is headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, primarily caters to ever increasing demand for Oil and Gas Field Services requirements.The company is Indias largest Gas Compression services provider and has expanded its Oil Field services to work over activities. From their Drilling to Dispensing plan, the company has also expanded their arms to Exploration and Production Business of Oil, Gas and Coal Bed Methane. They are providing value added Engineering Services to various Public Sector and Private Sector Undertakings in India.The company has four main lines of business, namely gas compression, work over rigs, marginal gas fields, and coal-bed methane (CBM). In the gas compression business, the company owns, operates, and maintains a compressor f

Read More