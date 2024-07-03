Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCrude Oil & Natural Gas
Open₹312.25
Prev. Close₹297.39
Turnover(Lac.)₹630.2
Day's High₹312.25
Day's Low₹298
52 Week's High₹335
52 Week's Low₹135.3
Book Value₹392.74
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)999.2
P/E0
EPS0.45
Divi. Yield1.57
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
32
32
32
32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,224.36
352.42
349.62
349.59
Net Worth
1,256.36
384.42
381.62
381.59
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.78
0
300.49
277.38
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
8.33
64.06
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.01
0
-23.12
-19.92
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
-0.07
117.28
109.26
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.06
-38.78
-33.51
Tax paid
0.02
0.52
-41.26
-34.07
Working capital
-1.19
-106.01
12.6
33.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
8.33
64.06
Op profit growth
0
-100
3.32
61.99
EBIT growth
-120.08
-100.05
-2.04
71.71
Net profit growth
-91.27
-99.41
1.1
83.86
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2.79
33.45
2.65
2.38
0.73
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.79
33.45
2.65
2.38
0.73
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.42
0.3
0.22
0.02
0.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd
ONGC
269.1
|8.75
|3,40,485.26
|8,938.1
|4.53
|35,266.38
|243.21
Oil India Ltd
OIL
510.25
|11.36
|82,103.03
|1,466.84
|1.92
|5,331.92
|271.25
Deep Industries Ltd
DEEPINDS
448.9
|25.63
|2,845.76
|30.38
|0.55
|111.73
|196.3
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd
HINDOILEXP
193.57
|36.57
|2,708.34
|11.39
|0
|65.16
|76.62
Asian Energy Services Ltd
ASIANENE
344.55
|41.94
|1,409.03
|2.46
|0
|60.19
|64.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Additional Director
PREMSINGH MANGATSINGH SAWHNEY
Managing Director
Shail Savla
Independent Director
Shaily Dedhia
Addtnl Independent Director
Navin Chandra Pandey
Additional Director
Priyanka Kishorbhai Gola
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Deep Energy Resources Ltd
Summary
Deep Energy Resources Limited was originally incorporated on January 01, 1991 as a private limited company with the name Deep Roadways Private Limited. Thereafter, on May 2, 2002, the Company converted into public limited company and the name was changed to Deep Industries Limited. On 30 September 2020, the name of the Company was converted from Deep Industries Limited to Deep Energy Resources Limited.The Company is well diversified Oil & Gas Company with business interest in Air and Gas compression, Drilling, Work over and Oil & Gas Exploration and Production. The company is a pioneer in the service sector of oil and gas fields, mainly in Gas compression services. They also provide work-over, Drilling Rig and allied services. The company is headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, primarily caters to ever increasing demand for Oil and Gas Field Services requirements.The company is Indias largest Gas Compression services provider and has expanded its Oil Field services to work over activities. From their Drilling to Dispensing plan, the company has also expanded their arms to Exploration and Production Business of Oil, Gas and Coal Bed Methane. They are providing value added Engineering Services to various Public Sector and Private Sector Undertakings in India.The company has four main lines of business, namely gas compression, work over rigs, marginal gas fields, and coal-bed methane (CBM). In the gas compression business, the company owns, operates, and maintains a compressor f
Read More
The Deep Energy Resources Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹312.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Deep Energy Resources Ltd is ₹999.20 Cr. as of 24 Sep ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Deep Energy Resources Ltd is 0 and 0.79 as of 24 Sep ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Deep Energy Resources Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Deep Energy Resources Ltd is ₹135.3 and ₹335 as of 24 Sep ‘24
Deep Energy Resources Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.76%, 3 Years at 87.53%, 1 Year at 112.92%, 6 Month at 73.18%, 3 Month at 81.60% and 1 Month at 50.06%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.