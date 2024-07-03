iifl-logo-icon 1
Deep Energy Resources Ltd Half Yearly Results

312.25
(5.00%)
Sep 24, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022Mar-2022

Gross Sales

1.71

1.08

28.56

4.89

1.51

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.71

1.08

28.56

4.89

1.51

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.25

0.17

0

0.3

0.11

Total Income

1.96

1.25

28.57

5.19

1.62

Total Expenditure

1.93

1.83

27.03

3.02

1.19

PBIDT

0.03

-0.58

1.54

2.17

0.43

Interest

0.13

0.21

0.13

0.15

0.11

PBDT

-0.11

-0.79

1.41

2.02

0.32

Depreciation

0.21

0.17

0.16

0.16

0.17

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.02

0.17

0.33

0.62

-0.05

Deferred Tax

-0.45

-0.01

0.02

-0.02

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.11

-1.12

0.91

1.26

0.2

Minority Interest After NP

-0.11

-0.49

-0.01

0.09

0.06

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.23

-0.63

0.91

1.16

0.14

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.23

-0.63

0.91

1.16

0.14

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.07

-0.19

0.28

0.39

0.04

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

32

32

32

32

32

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

1.75

-53.7

5.39

44.37

28.47

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

6.43

-103.7

3.18

25.76

13.24

Deep Energy: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Deep Energy Resources Ltd

