Deep Energy Resources Ltd Half Yearly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
1.71
1.08
28.56
4.89
1.51
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.71
1.08
28.56
4.89
1.51
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.25
0.17
0
0.3
0.11
Total Income
1.96
1.25
28.57
5.19
1.62
Total Expenditure
1.93
1.83
27.03
3.02
1.19
PBIDT
0.03
-0.58
1.54
2.17
0.43
Interest
0.13
0.21
0.13
0.15
0.11
PBDT
-0.11
-0.79
1.41
2.02
0.32
Depreciation
0.21
0.17
0.16
0.16
0.17
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.02
0.17
0.33
0.62
-0.05
Deferred Tax
-0.45
-0.01
0.02
-0.02
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.11
-1.12
0.91
1.26
0.2
Minority Interest After NP
-0.11
-0.49
-0.01
0.09
0.06
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.23
-0.63
0.91
1.16
0.14
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.23
-0.63
0.91
1.16
0.14
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.07
-0.19
0.28
0.39
0.04
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
32
32
32
32
32
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
1.75
-53.7
5.39
44.37
28.47
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
6.43
-103.7
3.18
25.76
13.24
