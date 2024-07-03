iifl-logo-icon 1
Deep Energy Resources Ltd Nine Monthly Results

312.25
(5.00%)
Sep 24, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

1.77

13

1.85

1.3

0.4

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.77

13

1.85

1.3

0.4

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.27

0.31

0.16

0.01

0

Total Income

2.04

13.31

2.01

1.31

0.4

Total Expenditure

2.58

10.53

1.23

0.26

0.12

PBIDT

-0.55

2.78

0.78

1.05

0.28

Interest

0.27

0.22

0.1

0.2

0.16

PBDT

-0.82

2.55

0.68

0.85

0.12

Depreciation

0.28

0.24

0.23

0.23

0.12

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.32

0.94

0.08

0.02

0

Deferred Tax

-0.02

-0.03

0.07

0.1

0.12

Reported Profit After Tax

-1.41

1.4

0.3

0.51

-0.12

Minority Interest After NP

-0.65

0.09

0.08

0.14

-0.04

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.75

1.31

0.22

0.36

-0.09

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.75

1.31

0.22

0.36

-0.09

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.44

0.44

0.1

0.16

-0.04

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

32

32

32

32

32

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-31.07

21.38

42.16

80.76

70

PBDTM(%)

-46.32

19.61

36.75

65.38

30

PATM(%)

-79.66

10.76

16.21

39.23

-30

