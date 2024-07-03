Deep Energy Resources Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
1.77
13
1.85
1.3
0.4
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.77
13
1.85
1.3
0.4
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.27
0.31
0.16
0.01
0
Total Income
2.04
13.31
2.01
1.31
0.4
Total Expenditure
2.58
10.53
1.23
0.26
0.12
PBIDT
-0.55
2.78
0.78
1.05
0.28
Interest
0.27
0.22
0.1
0.2
0.16
PBDT
-0.82
2.55
0.68
0.85
0.12
Depreciation
0.28
0.24
0.23
0.23
0.12
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.32
0.94
0.08
0.02
0
Deferred Tax
-0.02
-0.03
0.07
0.1
0.12
Reported Profit After Tax
-1.41
1.4
0.3
0.51
-0.12
Minority Interest After NP
-0.65
0.09
0.08
0.14
-0.04
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.75
1.31
0.22
0.36
-0.09
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.75
1.31
0.22
0.36
-0.09
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.44
0.44
0.1
0.16
-0.04
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
32
32
32
32
32
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-31.07
21.38
42.16
80.76
70
PBDTM(%)
-46.32
19.61
36.75
65.38
30
PATM(%)
-79.66
10.76
16.21
39.23
-30
