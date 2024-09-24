Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.78
0
300.49
277.38
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
8.33
64.06
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.01
0
-23.12
-19.92
As % of sales
2.3
0
7.69
7.18
Other costs
-0.68
0
-116.41
-101.67
As % of sales (Other Cost)
87.72
0
38.73
36.65
Operating profit
0.07
0
160.95
155.77
OPM
9.96
0
53.56
56.15
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.06
-38.78
-33.51
Interest expense
0
0
-11.57
-22.28
Other income
0
0
6.68
9.28
Profit before tax
0
-0.07
117.28
109.26
Taxes
0.02
0.52
-41.26
-34.07
Tax rate
304.16
-685.63
-35.18
-31.18
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.03
0.44
76.02
75.19
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.03
0.44
76.02
75.19
yoy growth (%)
-91.27
-99.41
1.1
83.86
NPM
4.96
0
25.29
27.1
