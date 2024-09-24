iifl-logo-icon 1
Deep Energy Resources Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

312.25
(5.00%)
Sep 24, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.78

0

300.49

277.38

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

8.33

64.06

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.01

0

-23.12

-19.92

As % of sales

2.3

0

7.69

7.18

Other costs

-0.68

0

-116.41

-101.67

As % of sales (Other Cost)

87.72

0

38.73

36.65

Operating profit

0.07

0

160.95

155.77

OPM

9.96

0

53.56

56.15

Depreciation

-0.06

-0.06

-38.78

-33.51

Interest expense

0

0

-11.57

-22.28

Other income

0

0

6.68

9.28

Profit before tax

0

-0.07

117.28

109.26

Taxes

0.02

0.52

-41.26

-34.07

Tax rate

304.16

-685.63

-35.18

-31.18

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.03

0.44

76.02

75.19

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.03

0.44

76.02

75.19

yoy growth (%)

-91.27

-99.41

1.1

83.86

NPM

4.96

0

25.29

27.1

