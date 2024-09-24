iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Deep Energy Resources Ltd Cash Flow Statement

312.25
(5.00%)
Sep 24, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Deep Energy Resources Ltd

Deep Energy FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

-0.07

117.28

109.26

Depreciation

-0.06

-0.06

-38.78

-33.51

Tax paid

0.02

0.52

-41.26

-34.07

Working capital

-1.19

-106.01

12.6

33.04

Other operating items

Operating

-1.22

-105.63

49.83

74.71

Capital expenditure

0

-338.32

27.96

178.64

Free cash flow

-1.22

-443.95

77.8

253.35

Equity raised

699.1

772.56

706.56

511.43

Investing

0

-62.21

64

29.46

Financing

0

-231.14

-41.08

90.98

Dividends paid

0

0

4.8

5.75

Net in cash

697.88

35.26

812.09

890.99

Deep Energy : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Deep Energy Resources Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.