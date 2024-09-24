Deep Energy Resources Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
-0.07
117.28
109.26
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.06
-38.78
-33.51
Tax paid
0.02
0.52
-41.26
-34.07
Working capital
-1.19
-106.01
12.6
33.04
Other operating items
Operating
-1.22
-105.63
49.83
74.71
Capital expenditure
0
-338.32
27.96
178.64
Free cash flow
-1.22
-443.95
77.8
253.35
Equity raised
699.1
772.56
706.56
511.43
Investing
0
-62.21
64
29.46
Financing
0
-231.14
-41.08
90.98
Dividends paid
0
0
4.8
5.75
Net in cash
697.88
35.26
812.09
890.99
