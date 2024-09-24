Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd
ONGC
269.1
|8.75
|3,40,485.26
|8,938.1
|4.53
|35,266.38
|243.21
Oil India Ltd
OIL
510.25
|11.36
|82,103.03
|1,466.84
|1.92
|5,331.92
|271.25
Deep Industries Ltd
DEEPINDS
448.9
|25.63
|2,845.76
|30.38
|0.55
|111.73
|196.3
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd
HINDOILEXP
193.57
|36.57
|2,708.34
|11.39
|0
|65.16
|76.62
Asian Energy Services Ltd
ASIANENE
344.55
|41.94
|1,409.03
|2.46
|0
|60.19
|64.63
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.