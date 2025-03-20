iifl-logo
Prabha Energy Ltd Share Price

190.37
(-5.00%)
Mar 21, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open190.37
  • Day's High190.37
  • 52 Wk High222.05
  • Prev. Close200.39
  • Day's Low190.37
  • 52 Wk Low 200.39
  • Turnover (lac)6.35
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value4.78
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,606.27
  • Div. Yield0
Prabha Energy Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Power Generation & Distribution

Open

190.37

Prev. Close

200.39

Turnover(Lac.)

6.35

Day's High

190.37

Day's Low

190.37

52 Week's High

222.05

52 Week's Low

200.39

Book Value

4.78

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,606.27

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Prabha Energy Ltd Corporate Action

19 Mar 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Prabha Energy Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Prabha Energy Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

21 Mar, 2025|04:03 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Nov-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 80.22%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 80.22%

Non-Promoter- 0.58%

Institutions: 0.58%

Non-Institutions: 19.18%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Prabha Energy Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

1.78

1.21

1.21

14.05

Preference Capital

1.59

2.17

2.15

2.02

Reserves

54.1

98.23

95.53

60.63

Net Worth

57.47

101.61

98.89

76.7

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

2.79

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

2.79

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0.46

View Annually Results

Prabha Energy Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NTPC Ltd

NTPC

341.75

17.63,31,286.64,711.422.2741,352.27160.87

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

POWERGRID

280.35

17.22,60,370.43,894.094.0210,120.7298.26

Adani Power Ltd

ADANIPOWER

519.65

21.72,00,348.692,539.57011,260.95106.16

Adani Green Energy Ltd

ADANIGREEN

923.4

320.631,46,269.5655705,88647.79

Tata Power Company Ltd

TATAPOWER

370.35

33.141,18,291.47977.920.545,73153.08

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Prabha Energy Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

RUPESHBHAI KANTILAL SAVLA

Director

PARASBHAI SHANTILAL SAVLA

Director

PREMSINGH MANGATSINGH SAWHNEY

Director

SHAIL MANOJ SAVLA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Prabha Energy Ltd

Summary

Company FAQs

What is the Prabha Energy Ltd share price today?

The Prabha Energy Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹190.37 today.

What is the Market Cap of Prabha Energy Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Prabha Energy Ltd is ₹2606.27 Cr. as of 21 Mar ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Prabha Energy Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Prabha Energy Ltd is 0 and 40.10 as of 21 Mar ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Prabha Energy Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Prabha Energy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Prabha Energy Ltd is ₹200.39 and ₹222.05 as of 21 Mar ‘25

What is the CAGR of Prabha Energy Ltd?

Prabha Energy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Prabha Energy Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Prabha Energy Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 80.23 %
Institutions - 0.58 %
Public - 19.19 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Prabha Energy Ltd

