SectorPower Generation & Distribution
Open₹190.37
Prev. Close₹200.39
Turnover(Lac.)₹6.35
Day's High₹190.37
Day's Low₹190.37
52 Week's High₹222.05
52 Week's Low₹200.39
Book Value₹4.78
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,606.27
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
1.78
1.21
1.21
14.05
Preference Capital
1.59
2.17
2.15
2.02
Reserves
54.1
98.23
95.53
60.63
Net Worth
57.47
101.61
98.89
76.7
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
2.79
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
2.79
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.46
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NTPC Ltd
NTPC
341.75
|17.6
|3,31,286.6
|4,711.42
|2.27
|41,352.27
|160.87
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
POWERGRID
280.35
|17.2
|2,60,370.4
|3,894.09
|4.02
|10,120.72
|98.26
Adani Power Ltd
ADANIPOWER
519.65
|21.7
|2,00,348.69
|2,539.57
|0
|11,260.95
|106.16
Adani Green Energy Ltd
ADANIGREEN
923.4
|320.63
|1,46,269.56
|557
|0
|5,886
|47.79
Tata Power Company Ltd
TATAPOWER
370.35
|33.14
|1,18,291.47
|977.92
|0.54
|5,731
|53.08
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
RUPESHBHAI KANTILAL SAVLA
Director
PARASBHAI SHANTILAL SAVLA
Director
PREMSINGH MANGATSINGH SAWHNEY
Director
SHAIL MANOJ SAVLA
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
The Prabha Energy Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹190.37 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Prabha Energy Ltd is ₹2606.27 Cr. as of 21 Mar ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Prabha Energy Ltd is 0 and 40.10 as of 21 Mar ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Prabha Energy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Prabha Energy Ltd is ₹200.39 and ₹222.05 as of 21 Mar ‘25
Prabha Energy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
