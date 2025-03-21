Prabha Energy Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.69
13.69
1.21
1.21
Preference Capital
0
0
2.17
2.15
Reserves
428.98
430.03
98.23
95.53
Net Worth
442.67
443.72
101.61
98.89
Minority Interest
Debt
78.48
10.54
6
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.25
0.26
0
0
Total Liabilities
521.4
454.52
107.61
98.89
Fixed Assets
530.23
506.34
156.81
114.41
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.69
0.53
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.34
0
0.02
0.02
Networking Capital
-15.2
-58.08
-49.25
-18.58
Inventories
21.16
5.84
6.4
12.84
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.07
0.24
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
42.04
71.07
74.06
22.07
Sundry Creditors
-68.91
-125.89
-110.89
-37.3
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-9.56
-9.34
-18.82
-16.19
Cash
5.35
5.73
0.03
3.03
Total Assets
521.41
454.52
107.61
98.88
