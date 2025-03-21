iifl-logo
Prabha Energy Ltd Balance Sheet

190.37
(-5.00%)
Mar 21, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.69

13.69

1.21

1.21

Preference Capital

0

0

2.17

2.15

Reserves

428.98

430.03

98.23

95.53

Net Worth

442.67

443.72

101.61

98.89

Minority Interest

Debt

78.48

10.54

6

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.25

0.26

0

0

Total Liabilities

521.4

454.52

107.61

98.89

Fixed Assets

530.23

506.34

156.81

114.41

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.69

0.53

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.34

0

0.02

0.02

Networking Capital

-15.2

-58.08

-49.25

-18.58

Inventories

21.16

5.84

6.4

12.84

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.07

0.24

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

42.04

71.07

74.06

22.07

Sundry Creditors

-68.91

-125.89

-110.89

-37.3

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-9.56

-9.34

-18.82

-16.19

Cash

5.35

5.73

0.03

3.03

Total Assets

521.41

454.52

107.61

98.88

