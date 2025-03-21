Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NTPC Ltd
NTPC
351.3
|17.6
|3,31,286.6
|4,711.42
|2.27
|41,352.27
|160.87
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
POWERGRID
283.1
|17.2
|2,60,370.4
|3,894.09
|4.02
|10,120.72
|98.26
Adani Power Ltd
ADANIPOWER
522.1
|21.7
|2,00,348.69
|2,539.57
|0
|11,260.95
|106.16
Adani Green Energy Ltd
ADANIGREEN
954.25
|320.63
|1,46,269.56
|557
|0
|5,886
|47.79
Tata Power Company Ltd
TATAPOWER
379.5
|33.14
|1,18,291.47
|977.92
|0.54
|5,731
|53.08
