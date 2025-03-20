Prabha Energy Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2024
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
Gross Sales
1.02
0.97
0.94
1.02
0.63
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.02
0.97
0.94
1.02
0.63
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.19
0.13
Total Income
1.03
0.98
0.96
1.2
0.76
Total Expenditure
1.05
1.02
1.05
1.12
0.76
PBIDT
-0.02
-0.04
-0.09
0.08
0
Interest
0.02
0.01
0.11
0.07
0.06
PBDT
-0.05
-0.05
-0.2
0.01
-0.06
Depreciation
0.12
0.12
0.11
0.11
0.1
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.07
0.05
0.03
0.04
0.01
Deferred Tax
-0.07
-0.15
-0.11
-0.03
-0.09
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.16
-0.07
-0.23
-0.11
-0.09
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.16
-0.07
-0.23
-0.11
-0.09
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.16
-0.07
-0.23
-0.11
-0.09
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.01
-0.01
0
0
-0.01
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
13.69
13.69
13.69
13.69
13.69
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-1.96
-4.12
-9.57
7.84
0
PBDTM(%)
-4.9
-5.15
-21.27
0.98
-9.52
PATM(%)
-15.68
-7.21
-24.46
-10.78
-14.28
