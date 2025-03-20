iifl-logo
Prabha Energy Ltd Quarterly Results

190.37
(-5.00%)
Mar 21, 2025|11:21:31 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2024Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023

Gross Sales

1.02

0.97

0.94

1.02

0.63

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.02

0.97

0.94

1.02

0.63

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.01

0.01

0.02

0.19

0.13

Total Income

1.03

0.98

0.96

1.2

0.76

Total Expenditure

1.05

1.02

1.05

1.12

0.76

PBIDT

-0.02

-0.04

-0.09

0.08

0

Interest

0.02

0.01

0.11

0.07

0.06

PBDT

-0.05

-0.05

-0.2

0.01

-0.06

Depreciation

0.12

0.12

0.11

0.11

0.1

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.07

0.05

0.03

0.04

0.01

Deferred Tax

-0.07

-0.15

-0.11

-0.03

-0.09

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.16

-0.07

-0.23

-0.11

-0.09

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.16

-0.07

-0.23

-0.11

-0.09

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.16

-0.07

-0.23

-0.11

-0.09

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.01

-0.01

0

0

-0.01

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

13.69

13.69

13.69

13.69

13.69

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-1.96

-4.12

-9.57

7.84

0

PBDTM(%)

-4.9

-5.15

-21.27

0.98

-9.52

PATM(%)

-15.68

-7.21

-24.46

-10.78

-14.28

