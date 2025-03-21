To, the Members of

Prabha Energy Limited

Report on the Restated Audited Standalone Financial Statement

Opinion

We have audited restated standalone financial statements of M/s Prabha Energy Limited (the "Company") which comprise restated Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023, restated Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the restated Statement of Changes in Equity, restated Cash Flow Statements for years ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 and notes to the restated standalone financial statements including a summary of accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our Information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid restated Profit & Loss statements give the Information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") In the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024 and 31st March, 2023 and its profit, total comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Other Matter - Basis of Accounting

This audit report has been issued in respect of special purpose financial statements (Herewith referred as restated financial statement) of the company for the financial years ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 prepared by the management after giving effect to the scheme of Arrangement under section 230 to 232 of Companies Act, 2013 between the company and Deep Energy Resource Limited as well as Savla Oil And Gas Private Limited. The appointed date of the scheme of Arrangement is 1st April, 2022. We draw attention to the Note No.40 in the Notes to the restated audited standalone financial statements regarding Scheme of Arrangement.

Our Opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

For the purpose of Audit of restated standalone financials statements, we have relied on:

a) The auditors reports issued by Keyur Bavishi & Co. for Savla Oil and Gas Private Ltd. for the financial years 2023-24 and 2022-23 dated August 25, 2024 and August 27, 2023respectively. The Companys management has converted the financial statements of this company from accounting principles generally accepted in India (Accounting Standards) to Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS")

Our Opinion is not modified in respect of these matters.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report.

KEY AUDIT MATTER Our audit procedures amongst others included the following: Merger of Deep Energy Resources Limited as well as Savla Oil And Gas Private Limited (as described in Note 40 of the restated audited standalone financial statements). - Evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of the controls over the accounting for business combination. On September 11, 2024 the Company completed the Merger of Deep Energy Resources Limited as well as Savla Oil And Gas Private Limited and its merger into Prabha Energy Limited. As disclosed in Note 40 of the restated audited standalone financial statements, the merger is accounted for as a business combination under common control. - Traced the previous years restated financial information of the Company to the carve out audited financial information of Prabha Energy Limited. The merger has a significant impact on the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company including revenue, profit, tax, reserves and comparative numbers. - Read the approval obtained from National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). We focused on this area considering that this was a significant event during the year. - Tested supporting workings and evidence relating to the accounting as per the terms of the scheme of arrangement. - Evaluated the disclosures in the standalone Ind AS financial statements. - Evaluated Ind AS Transition of financial Statements for Savla oil and Gas Private Limited. - Verified and tested the re-grouping of ledgers of Group Companies to align their ledgers with that of Prabha Energy Limited. This process ensures consistency and accuracy in our financial reporting moving forward.

Responsibilities of the Management and Those Charged with Governance for Restated Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these restated standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial performance and financial position of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, Implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the restated standalone financial statements that give a true end fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing restated standalone financial statement, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Restated Standalone Financial Statements: -

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the restated standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these restated standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

i. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the restated standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

ii. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

iii. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

iv. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the restated standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

v. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the restated Standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the restated standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the restated standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the restated standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the restated standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the restated standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief are necessary for the purpose of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from the examination of those books;

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including statement of other comprehensive income and the Cash Flow Statement, Statement of changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid restated Standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 and 31st March,2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 and 31st March, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure A";

(g) With respect to the matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

For the Financial Year 2023-24, The provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Companies Act, 2013, pertaining to the remuneration of directors, are not applicable to the Company as it is a private company for such period.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rule, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us :

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on the financial position of its financial statements – Refer Note 34 to the restated standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the accounts no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures that has been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) as provide under (a) & (b) above contain any material misstatement.

v. (a) The company had not proposed any final dividend in the previous year, which was declared and paid by the company.

(b) The interim dividend declared by the Company during the year and and paid until the date of this audit report is in accordance with section 123 of the Act.

(c) The Board of Directors of the Company have not proposed final dividend for the year, which is subject to approval of the member at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software.

Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the "Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

"Annexure A" to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (1) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Prabha Energy Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the restated standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial control system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as on March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reports issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls systems over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors Judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the restated standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of restated standalone financial statements for external purpose in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company. (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of restated standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company, and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the restated standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies of procedures may deteriorate.

"Annexure B" to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 2 under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date to the restated standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024:

i. In respect of Companys Plant Property and Equipment, right to use of Assets and Intangible Assets:

(a) (i) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(ii) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a program of physical verification of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets so as to cover all the assets once every three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The company does not hold any immovable property hence reporting under this clause is not applicable. (d) The Company has not revalued its Property, plant and Equipment (including right to use assets) and its intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The inventories were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories when compared with books of account.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, at any point of time of the year, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital facility from banks or financial institutions and hence reporting under clause (ii) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

iii. The Company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security, and granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year, and hence reporting under clause (iii) of the Order is not applicable

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of investments made and loans granted, to the extent applicable to the Company. The company has not given guarantee or provided security as provided in section 185 and 186 of the Act.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause (v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. Having regard to the nature of the Companys business / activities, company is not required to maintain cost records as per Section 148. Hence reporting under clause (VI) of the Order is not applicable.

vii. According to information and explanations given to us in respect of statutory dues and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, and records,

(a) The Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the above were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 for a period of more than six months from the date on when they become payable.

(b) There are no statutory dues referred in sub clause (a) above which have not been deposited in account of disputes as on March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023.

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

ix. (a) The Company has not defaulted in respect of loans and other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(ix) (a) of the order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) To the best of our knowledge and belief, in our opinion, term loans availed by the company were, applied by the company during the year for the purposes for which the loans were obtained, other than the funds lying with the company pending application at the end of the year.

(d) On an overall examination of the restated standalone financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the restated standalone financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries and associates.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries and associate company. Hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the order is not applicable.

x. (a) According to the information and explanations given by the management, The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause x(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) To the best of our knowledge, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) To the best of our knowledge, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year and up to the date of this report.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the restated standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

xv. In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with any of its directors or persons connected with such directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause (xvi) (a), (b), (c) & (d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has incurred cash losses amounting to Rs. 131.25 Lakhs during the financial year covered by our audit but had not incurred cash losses in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the restated standalone financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. The Company was not having net worth of rupees five hundred crore or more, or turnover of rupees one thousand crore or more or a net profit of rupees five crore or more during the immediately preceding financial year and hence, provisions of Section 135 of the Act are not applicable to the Company during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year.