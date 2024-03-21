The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 02nd September,2024 approved the sub division of its one Equity shares of face value Rs. 10 each into one Equity shares of face value Rs. 1 each. The said sub division was further appoved by ths Shareholder at its meeting on 02nd September,2024. The Company had fixed 02nd September, 2024 as the record date for the purpose of sub-division of the Equity Shares. The Basic and Diluted EPS for the prior periods of standalone and the consolidated financial statements have been restated considering the face value of Rs.1 each on accordance with IND AS 33-Earning per share: Refer note no 34. (As Per AR 23-24)