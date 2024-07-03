Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCrude Oil & Natural Gas
Open₹869.1
Prev. Close₹856.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹336.29
Day's High₹869.35
Day's Low₹801
52 Week's High₹1,078.25
52 Week's Low₹403.55
Book Value₹285.08
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,223.9
P/E22.47
EPS38.05
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.2
15.2
15.2
15.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
378.57
344.69
313.53
311.21
Net Worth
393.77
359.89
328.73
326.41
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
48.81
89.59
76.61
55.83
yoy growth (%)
-45.51
16.94
37.2
-9.97
Raw materials
-0.07
-0.03
-1.68
1.1
As % of sales
0.14
0.03
2.2
1.98
Employee costs
-4.42
-5.89
-5.42
-3.55
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.22
41.26
33.51
14.82
Depreciation
-22.14
-22.21
-20.92
-28.27
Tax paid
7.46
-9.83
-11.45
-5.99
Working capital
1.75
-43.91
-23.6
16.83
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-45.51
16.94
37.2
-9.97
Op profit growth
-78.67
16.36
33.77
-7.27
EBIT growth
-102.64
23.5
126.1
-31.51
Net profit growth
-72.19
1.71
149.67
-31.51
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd
ONGC
258.89
|8
|3,25,514.72
|11,984.02
|4.73
|33,880.88
|259.84
Oil India Ltd
OIL
481.1
|11.31
|78,239.83
|1,834.07
|2.01
|5,246.21
|292.86
Deep Industries Ltd
DEEPINDS
589.65
|32.32
|3,776.96
|29.79
|0.41
|109.27
|203.26
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd
HINDOILEXP
198.66
|72.35
|2,630.98
|1.11
|0
|47.43
|77.55
Asian Energy Services Ltd
ASIANENE
394.65
|41.27
|1,768.37
|9.95
|0
|97.72
|73.19
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
M Singh
Independent Director
R S Sidhu
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Yogita Rohilla
Independent Director
Vishruta Kaul
Independent Director
Baikuntha Nath Talukdar
Whole Time Director
Siva Kumar Pothepalli
Independent Director
Bharat Bhushan Mithal
Chairman & Managing Director
Suniti Kumar Bhat
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Selan Explorations Technology Ltd
Summary
Established in 1985, Selan Exploration Technology Limited is a leading private sector listed company engaged in Oil & Gas Exploration and Production (E&P) since 1992. As one of the pioneers in the Indian E&P sector, the Company was among the first private sector entities to obtain rights for developing discovered oilfields in Gujarat after the Government of India opened the sector to private players in 1992. At present, the Company holds a portfolio of three Oil and Gas fields, namely Bakrol, Lohar, and Karjisan, located in the State of Gujarat.The company presently undertakes seismic data acquisition work for ONGC in the Cauvery Basin in South India. Commencing the work in 1991, till 1995, the company had covered 1666 ground line kilometres (GLK). The second two-year phase work commenced in Aug.94.The company entered into the business of proven oil fields where presence of hydrocarbon is already established. Ministry of Petroleum and Gas, Government of India, has approved of contracts with the company for the development of oil and gas fields namely, Lohar, Bakrol and Indrora. The company came out with a public issue in Feb.95 to invest in development of the discovered oil fields. It obtained physical possession of the oil fields in Dec.95 and oil production commenced in Jan.96.Selan is having detailed negotiations with the Ministry of Petroleum for award of additional oil fields in onshore Gujarat.During 1998-99, the seismic division of the Company has completed data acquis
The Selan Explorations Technology Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹805.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Selan Explorations Technology Ltd is ₹1223.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Selan Explorations Technology Ltd is 22.47 and 2.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Selan Explorations Technology Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Selan Explorations Technology Ltd is ₹403.55 and ₹1078.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Selan Explorations Technology Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.57%, 3 Years at 84.25%, 1 Year at 75.43%, 6 Month at 19.86%, 3 Month at -0.70% and 1 Month at -1.44%.
