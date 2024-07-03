iifl-logo-icon 1
Selan Explorations Technology Ltd Share Price

805.2
(-5.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:29:56 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open869.1
  • Day's High869.35
  • 52 Wk High1,078.25
  • Prev. Close856.25
  • Day's Low801
  • 52 Wk Low 403.55
  • Turnover (lac)336.29
  • P/E22.47
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value285.08
  • EPS38.05
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,223.9
  • Div. Yield0
Selan Explorations Technology Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Crude Oil & Natural Gas

Open

869.1

Prev. Close

856.25

Turnover(Lac.)

336.29

Day's High

869.35

Day's Low

801

52 Week's High

1,078.25

52 Week's Low

403.55

Book Value

285.08

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,223.9

P/E

22.47

EPS

38.05

Divi. Yield

0

Selan Explorations Technology Ltd Corporate Action

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

20 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

20 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Sep, 2024

Selan Explorations Technology Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Selan Explorations Technology Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:51 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 30.46%

Foreign: 30.46%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 4.75%

Institutions: 4.74%

Non-Institutions: 64.79%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Selan Explorations Technology Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.2

15.2

15.2

15.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

378.57

344.69

313.53

311.21

Net Worth

393.77

359.89

328.73

326.41

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

48.81

89.59

76.61

55.83

yoy growth (%)

-45.51

16.94

37.2

-9.97

Raw materials

-0.07

-0.03

-1.68

1.1

As % of sales

0.14

0.03

2.2

1.98

Employee costs

-4.42

-5.89

-5.42

-3.55

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.22

41.26

33.51

14.82

Depreciation

-22.14

-22.21

-20.92

-28.27

Tax paid

7.46

-9.83

-11.45

-5.99

Working capital

1.75

-43.91

-23.6

16.83

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-45.51

16.94

37.2

-9.97

Op profit growth

-78.67

16.36

33.77

-7.27

EBIT growth

-102.64

23.5

126.1

-31.51

Net profit growth

-72.19

1.71

149.67

-31.51

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Selan Explorations Technology Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd

ONGC

258.89

83,25,514.7211,984.024.7333,880.88259.84

Oil India Ltd

OIL

481.1

11.3178,239.831,834.072.015,246.21292.86

Deep Industries Ltd

DEEPINDS

589.65

32.323,776.9629.790.41109.27203.26

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd

HINDOILEXP

198.66

72.352,630.981.11047.4377.55

Asian Energy Services Ltd

ASIANENE

394.65

41.271,768.379.95097.7273.19

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Selan Explorations Technology Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

M Singh

Independent Director

R S Sidhu

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Yogita Rohilla

Independent Director

Vishruta Kaul

Independent Director

Baikuntha Nath Talukdar

Whole Time Director

Siva Kumar Pothepalli

Independent Director

Bharat Bhushan Mithal

Chairman & Managing Director

Suniti Kumar Bhat

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Selan Explorations Technology Ltd

Summary

Established in 1985, Selan Exploration Technology Limited is a leading private sector listed company engaged in Oil & Gas Exploration and Production (E&P) since 1992. As one of the pioneers in the Indian E&P sector, the Company was among the first private sector entities to obtain rights for developing discovered oilfields in Gujarat after the Government of India opened the sector to private players in 1992. At present, the Company holds a portfolio of three Oil and Gas fields, namely Bakrol, Lohar, and Karjisan, located in the State of Gujarat.The company presently undertakes seismic data acquisition work for ONGC in the Cauvery Basin in South India. Commencing the work in 1991, till 1995, the company had covered 1666 ground line kilometres (GLK). The second two-year phase work commenced in Aug.94.The company entered into the business of proven oil fields where presence of hydrocarbon is already established. Ministry of Petroleum and Gas, Government of India, has approved of contracts with the company for the development of oil and gas fields namely, Lohar, Bakrol and Indrora. The company came out with a public issue in Feb.95 to invest in development of the discovered oil fields. It obtained physical possession of the oil fields in Dec.95 and oil production commenced in Jan.96.Selan is having detailed negotiations with the Ministry of Petroleum for award of additional oil fields in onshore Gujarat.During 1998-99, the seismic division of the Company has completed data acquis
Company FAQs

What is the Selan Explorations Technology Ltd share price today?

The Selan Explorations Technology Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹805.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Selan Explorations Technology Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Selan Explorations Technology Ltd is ₹1223.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Selan Explorations Technology Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Selan Explorations Technology Ltd is 22.47 and 2.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Selan Explorations Technology Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Selan Explorations Technology Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Selan Explorations Technology Ltd is ₹403.55 and ₹1078.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Selan Explorations Technology Ltd?

Selan Explorations Technology Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.57%, 3 Years at 84.25%, 1 Year at 75.43%, 6 Month at 19.86%, 3 Month at -0.70% and 1 Month at -1.44%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Selan Explorations Technology Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Selan Explorations Technology Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 30.46 %
Institutions - 4.74 %
Public - 64.79 %

