Selan Explorations Technology Ltd Board Meeting

Selan Expl. Tech CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 Oct 202422 Oct 2024
SELAN EXPLORATION TECHNOLOGY LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended Septe The Baord of directors in their meeting held today have considered and taken on record the Unaudited Financial Results for quarter and half year ended 30 September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)
Board Meeting31 Jul 202424 Jul 2024
SELAN EXPLORATION TECHNOLOGY LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. In complaince with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Baord have considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/07/2024)
Board Meeting6 May 202429 Apr 2024
SELAN EXPLORATION TECHNOLOGY LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
SELAN EXPLORATION TECHNOLOGY LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2023 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024)

Selan Expl. Tech: Related News

No Record Found

