|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 Oct 2024
|22 Oct 2024
|SELAN EXPLORATION TECHNOLOGY LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended Septe The Baord of directors in their meeting held today have considered and taken on record the Unaudited Financial Results for quarter and half year ended 30 September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Jul 2024
|24 Jul 2024
|SELAN EXPLORATION TECHNOLOGY LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. In complaince with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Baord have considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 May 2024
|29 Apr 2024
|SELAN EXPLORATION TECHNOLOGY LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|SELAN EXPLORATION TECHNOLOGY LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2023 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.