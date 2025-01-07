iifl-logo-icon 1
Selan Explorations Technology Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

842.45
(4.41%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:52 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

48.81

89.59

76.61

55.83

yoy growth (%)

-45.51

16.94

37.2

-9.97

Raw materials

-0.07

-0.03

-1.68

1.1

As % of sales

0.14

0.03

2.2

1.98

Employee costs

-4.42

-5.89

-5.42

-3.55

As % of sales

9.07

6.58

7.07

6.36

Other costs

-32.7

-29.17

-22.67

-18.39

As % of sales (Other Cost)

66.98

32.56

29.6

32.93

Operating profit

11.61

54.48

46.82

35

OPM

23.8

60.81

61.12

62.68

Depreciation

-22.14

-22.21

-20.92

-28.27

Interest expense

-0.12

-0.17

-0.03

0

Other income

9.42

9.16

7.64

8.1

Profit before tax

-1.22

41.26

33.51

14.82

Taxes

7.46

-9.83

-11.45

-5.99

Tax rate

-609.73

-23.82

-34.18

-40.42

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

6.23

31.43

22.05

8.83

Exceptional items

0

-9

0

0

Net profit

6.23

22.43

22.05

8.83

yoy growth (%)

-72.19

1.71

149.67

-31.51

NPM

12.77

25.04

28.78

15.82

