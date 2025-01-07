Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
48.81
89.59
76.61
55.83
yoy growth (%)
-45.51
16.94
37.2
-9.97
Raw materials
-0.07
-0.03
-1.68
1.1
As % of sales
0.14
0.03
2.2
1.98
Employee costs
-4.42
-5.89
-5.42
-3.55
As % of sales
9.07
6.58
7.07
6.36
Other costs
-32.7
-29.17
-22.67
-18.39
As % of sales (Other Cost)
66.98
32.56
29.6
32.93
Operating profit
11.61
54.48
46.82
35
OPM
23.8
60.81
61.12
62.68
Depreciation
-22.14
-22.21
-20.92
-28.27
Interest expense
-0.12
-0.17
-0.03
0
Other income
9.42
9.16
7.64
8.1
Profit before tax
-1.22
41.26
33.51
14.82
Taxes
7.46
-9.83
-11.45
-5.99
Tax rate
-609.73
-23.82
-34.18
-40.42
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
6.23
31.43
22.05
8.83
Exceptional items
0
-9
0
0
Net profit
6.23
22.43
22.05
8.83
yoy growth (%)
-72.19
1.71
149.67
-31.51
NPM
12.77
25.04
28.78
15.82
