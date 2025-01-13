Selan Explorations Technology Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.2
15.2
15.2
15.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
378.57
344.69
313.53
311.21
Net Worth
393.77
359.89
328.73
326.41
Minority Interest
Debt
3.5
3.84
0.43
0.7
Deferred Tax Liability Net
56.62
43.77
38.7
42.12
Total Liabilities
453.89
407.5
367.86
369.23
Fixed Assets
300.5
178.66
155.79
172.14
Intangible Assets
Investments
64.34
175.6
134.76
129.28
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
38.56
28.97
23.27
20.33
Inventories
19.03
23.54
7.98
6.69
Inventory Days
50.01
Sundry Debtors
34.61
18.85
18.74
12.51
Debtor Days
93.53
Other Current Assets
15.59
5.91
4.53
7.55
Sundry Creditors
-18.88
-11.77
-2.4
-2.44
Creditor Days
18.24
Other Current Liabilities
-11.79
-7.56
-5.58
-3.98
Cash
50.48
24.27
54.04
47.48
Total Assets
453.88
407.5
367.86
369.23
