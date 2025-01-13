iifl-logo-icon 1
Selan Explorations Technology Ltd Balance Sheet

794.15
(0.05%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:54:58 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.2

15.2

15.2

15.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

378.57

344.69

313.53

311.21

Net Worth

393.77

359.89

328.73

326.41

Minority Interest

Debt

3.5

3.84

0.43

0.7

Deferred Tax Liability Net

56.62

43.77

38.7

42.12

Total Liabilities

453.89

407.5

367.86

369.23

Fixed Assets

300.5

178.66

155.79

172.14

Intangible Assets

Investments

64.34

175.6

134.76

129.28

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

38.56

28.97

23.27

20.33

Inventories

19.03

23.54

7.98

6.69

Inventory Days

50.01

Sundry Debtors

34.61

18.85

18.74

12.51

Debtor Days

93.53

Other Current Assets

15.59

5.91

4.53

7.55

Sundry Creditors

-18.88

-11.77

-2.4

-2.44

Creditor Days

18.24

Other Current Liabilities

-11.79

-7.56

-5.58

-3.98

Cash

50.48

24.27

54.04

47.48

Total Assets

453.88

407.5

367.86

369.23

