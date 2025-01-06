iifl-logo-icon 1
Selan Explorations Technology Ltd Cash Flow Statement

806.9
(-5.76%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:11 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Selan Explorations Technology Ltd

Selan Expl. Tech FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.22

41.26

33.51

14.82

Depreciation

-22.14

-22.21

-20.92

-28.27

Tax paid

7.46

-9.83

-11.45

-5.99

Working capital

1.75

-43.91

-23.6

16.83

Other operating items

Operating

-14.14

-34.69

-22.46

-2.6

Capital expenditure

0.14

-15.66

4.89

-1.53

Free cash flow

-14

-50.35

-17.57

-4.13

Equity raised

617.53

574.52

529.93

532.13

Investing

2.46

91.76

35.06

0

Financing

1.11

1

0.45

0

Dividends paid

0

7.6

8.2

8.19

Net in cash

607.09

624.53

556.06

536.19

