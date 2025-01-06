Selan Explorations Technology Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.22
41.26
33.51
14.82
Depreciation
-22.14
-22.21
-20.92
-28.27
Tax paid
7.46
-9.83
-11.45
-5.99
Working capital
1.75
-43.91
-23.6
16.83
Other operating items
Operating
-14.14
-34.69
-22.46
-2.6
Capital expenditure
0.14
-15.66
4.89
-1.53
Free cash flow
-14
-50.35
-17.57
-4.13
Equity raised
617.53
574.52
529.93
532.13
Investing
2.46
91.76
35.06
0
Financing
1.11
1
0.45
0
Dividends paid
0
7.6
8.2
8.19
Net in cash
607.09
624.53
556.06
536.19
