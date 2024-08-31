COM 05/10/2024 Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, please find attached herewith a copy of the Notice dated August 31, 2024 for convening a meeting of the Equity Shareholders of the Company to be held through Video Conferencing (VC) on Saturday, October 05, 2024 at 12:30 P.M., pursuant to an Order passed by the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Chandigarh Bench (Honble NCLT). The same is also available at the website of the Company at www.selanoil.com. The Company is providing the facility to vote by electronic means (remote e-voting as well as e-voting facility during the meeting) on the resolutions set out in the Notice to the Equity Shareholders, who will be holding shares as on the cut-off date i.e. Monday, August 12, 2024, as directed by the Honble NCLT. The remote e-voting period will commence from Monday, September 30, 2024, at 9:00 A.M. and will end on Friday, October 04, 2024, at 5:00 P.M. Detailed instructions for remote e-voting, attending the meeting through VC and e-voting facility available during the meeting are given in the Notice of the meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.08.2024) Proceedings of the Meeting of the Equity Shareholders of the Company held on October 05, 2024 as per the directions of Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Chandigarh Bench (NCLT) by its order dated August 12, 2024 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.10.2024)