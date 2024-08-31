iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Selan Explorations Technology Ltd EGM

812.2
(1.02%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:53 PM

Selan Expl. Tech CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM2 Sep 20245 Oct 2024
COM 05/10/2024 Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, please find attached herewith a copy of the Notice dated August 31, 2024 for convening a meeting of the Equity Shareholders of the Company to be held through Video Conferencing (VC) on Saturday, October 05, 2024 at 12:30 P.M., pursuant to an Order passed by the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Chandigarh Bench (Honble NCLT). The same is also available at the website of the Company at www.selanoil.com. The Company is providing the facility to vote by electronic means (remote e-voting as well as e-voting facility during the meeting) on the resolutions set out in the Notice to the Equity Shareholders, who will be holding shares as on the cut-off date i.e. Monday, August 12, 2024, as directed by the Honble NCLT. The remote e-voting period will commence from Monday, September 30, 2024, at 9:00 A.M. and will end on Friday, October 04, 2024, at 5:00 P.M. Detailed instructions for remote e-voting, attending the meeting through VC and e-voting facility available during the meeting are given in the Notice of the meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.08.2024) Proceedings of the Meeting of the Equity Shareholders of the Company held on October 05, 2024 as per the directions of Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Chandigarh Bench (NCLT) by its order dated August 12, 2024 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.10.2024)

Selan Expl. Tech: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Selan Explorations Technology Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.