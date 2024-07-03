iifl-logo-icon 1
Aban Offshore Ltd Share Price

61.33
(-4.16%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:19:54 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open63.51
  • Day's High63.86
  • 52 Wk High93.35
  • Prev. Close63.99
  • Day's Low60.9
  • 52 Wk Low 48.75
  • Turnover (lac)23.14
  • P/E33.14
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value-170.28
  • EPS1.93
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)357.95
  • Div. Yield0
Aban Offshore Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Crude Oil & Natural Gas

Open

63.51

Prev. Close

63.99

Turnover(Lac.)

23.14

Day's High

63.86

Day's Low

60.9

52 Week's High

93.35

52 Week's Low

48.75

Book Value

-170.28

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

357.95

P/E

33.14

EPS

1.93

Divi. Yield

0

Aban Offshore Ltd Corporate Action

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Aug, 2024

25 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Aban Offshore Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Aban Offshore Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:42 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 14.27%

Foreign: 14.27%

Indian: 31.72%

Non-Promoter- 1.84%

Institutions: 1.83%

Non-Institutions: 52.17%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Aban Offshore Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.67

11.67

11.67

11.67

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1,175.31

-892.29

-776.54

-671.16

Net Worth

-1,163.64

-880.62

-764.87

-659.49

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

82.06

155.93

240.53

591.52

yoy growth (%)

-47.37

-35.17

-59.33

-33.3

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-10.69

-29.34

-40.56

-84.93

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-110.24

-287.29

-4,878.81

67.86

Depreciation

-40.52

-60.79

-160.71

-161.17

Tax paid

-5.38

22.73

421.42

-59.29

Working capital

-116.14

-207.48

-1,102.69

60.89

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-47.37

-35.17

-59.33

-33.3

Op profit growth

-97.43

-96.15

-1,741.27

-50.28

EBIT growth

-84.97

-95.69

-2,739.84

-61.19

Net profit growth

-54.28

-94.81

-52,111.5

-95.94

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

399.67

396.73

598.34

1,069.47

974.04

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

399.67

396.73

598.34

1,069.47

974.04

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

48.08

227.64

69.07

256.84

13.13

Aban Offshore Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd

ONGC

258.89

83,25,514.7211,984.024.7333,880.88259.84

Oil India Ltd

OIL

481.1

11.3178,239.831,834.072.015,246.21292.86

Deep Industries Ltd

DEEPINDS

589.65

32.323,776.9629.790.41109.27203.26

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd

HINDOILEXP

198.66

72.352,630.981.11047.4377.55

Asian Energy Services Ltd

ASIANENE

394.65

41.271,768.379.95097.7273.19

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Aban Offshore Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Pejavar Murari

Managing Director

Reji Abraham

Independent Non Exe. Director

K Bharathan

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ashok Kumar Rout

Non Executive Director

Deepa Reji Abraham

Independent Non Exe. Director

Subhashini Chandran

Vice Chairman

P Venkateswaran

Deputy Managing Director & CFO

C P Gopalkrishnan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

S N Balaji

Independent Director

Pallippakkam Sivaraman Somasekharan

Independent Director

Krishnamurthy Vijayan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Aban Offshore Ltd

Summary

Aban Offshore Limited (AOL) was established in 1986 by M.A. Abraham, Indias largest offshore drilling contractor in the private sector and ISO 9001:2000 accredited company offering world-class drilling and oil field services for offshore exploration and production of hydrocarbons to the oil industry in India and abroad. AOL currently possesses twenty offshore drilling and production units, it owns and operates several offshore drilling rigs, drill ships, and a floating production facility, Tahara. The services offered by the company are Exploratory Services, Drilling Services, Production of hydrocarbons and Manning and management. AOL launched its first contract drilling service to the ONGC in the year 1987 with two modern jack-up drilling rigs acquired from the USA. The imported rigs named as Aban-I and Aban-II was employed at Godavari basin and Mumbai High respectively. During the year 1988, the Company received a letter of intent from ONGC for charter hire of a drillship (Five Star) for two years with an option to extend the contract for a further period of two years. Necessary steps were being taken to obtain approvals from the Government for the said drillship. In 1989, the Company bagged a manning and management contract against a global tender from ONGC to man and manage 300 feet cantilever jack-up-rig Sagar Uday in Mumbai High. During the year 1990, many private sector companies in India chose to exit the drilling business. However, AOL preferred to increase its focus
Company FAQs

What is the Aban Offshore Ltd share price today?

The Aban Offshore Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹61.33 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aban Offshore Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aban Offshore Ltd is ₹357.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aban Offshore Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aban Offshore Ltd is 33.14 and -0.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aban Offshore Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aban Offshore Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aban Offshore Ltd is ₹48.75 and ₹93.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Aban Offshore Ltd?

Aban Offshore Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.93%, 3 Years at 7.40%, 1 Year at 8.73%, 6 Month at -6.94%, 3 Month at -12.14% and 1 Month at -1.14%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aban Offshore Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aban Offshore Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 46.00 %
Institutions - 1.83 %
Public - 52.17 %

