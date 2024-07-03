SectorCrude Oil & Natural Gas
Open₹63.51
Prev. Close₹63.99
Turnover(Lac.)₹23.14
Day's High₹63.86
Day's Low₹60.9
52 Week's High₹93.35
52 Week's Low₹48.75
Book Value₹-170.28
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)357.95
P/E33.14
EPS1.93
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.67
11.67
11.67
11.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1,175.31
-892.29
-776.54
-671.16
Net Worth
-1,163.64
-880.62
-764.87
-659.49
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
82.06
155.93
240.53
591.52
yoy growth (%)
-47.37
-35.17
-59.33
-33.3
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-10.69
-29.34
-40.56
-84.93
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-110.24
-287.29
-4,878.81
67.86
Depreciation
-40.52
-60.79
-160.71
-161.17
Tax paid
-5.38
22.73
421.42
-59.29
Working capital
-116.14
-207.48
-1,102.69
60.89
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-47.37
-35.17
-59.33
-33.3
Op profit growth
-97.43
-96.15
-1,741.27
-50.28
EBIT growth
-84.97
-95.69
-2,739.84
-61.19
Net profit growth
-54.28
-94.81
-52,111.5
-95.94
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
399.67
396.73
598.34
1,069.47
974.04
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
399.67
396.73
598.34
1,069.47
974.04
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
48.08
227.64
69.07
256.84
13.13
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd
ONGC
258.89
|8
|3,25,514.72
|11,984.02
|4.73
|33,880.88
|259.84
Oil India Ltd
OIL
481.1
|11.31
|78,239.83
|1,834.07
|2.01
|5,246.21
|292.86
Deep Industries Ltd
DEEPINDS
589.65
|32.32
|3,776.96
|29.79
|0.41
|109.27
|203.26
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd
HINDOILEXP
198.66
|72.35
|2,630.98
|1.11
|0
|47.43
|77.55
Asian Energy Services Ltd
ASIANENE
394.65
|41.27
|1,768.37
|9.95
|0
|97.72
|73.19
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Pejavar Murari
Managing Director
Reji Abraham
Independent Non Exe. Director
K Bharathan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ashok Kumar Rout
Non Executive Director
Deepa Reji Abraham
Independent Non Exe. Director
Subhashini Chandran
Vice Chairman
P Venkateswaran
Deputy Managing Director & CFO
C P Gopalkrishnan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
S N Balaji
Independent Director
Pallippakkam Sivaraman Somasekharan
Independent Director
Krishnamurthy Vijayan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Aban Offshore Ltd
Summary
Aban Offshore Limited (AOL) was established in 1986 by M.A. Abraham, Indias largest offshore drilling contractor in the private sector and ISO 9001:2000 accredited company offering world-class drilling and oil field services for offshore exploration and production of hydrocarbons to the oil industry in India and abroad. AOL currently possesses twenty offshore drilling and production units, it owns and operates several offshore drilling rigs, drill ships, and a floating production facility, Tahara. The services offered by the company are Exploratory Services, Drilling Services, Production of hydrocarbons and Manning and management. AOL launched its first contract drilling service to the ONGC in the year 1987 with two modern jack-up drilling rigs acquired from the USA. The imported rigs named as Aban-I and Aban-II was employed at Godavari basin and Mumbai High respectively. During the year 1988, the Company received a letter of intent from ONGC for charter hire of a drillship (Five Star) for two years with an option to extend the contract for a further period of two years. Necessary steps were being taken to obtain approvals from the Government for the said drillship. In 1989, the Company bagged a manning and management contract against a global tender from ONGC to man and manage 300 feet cantilever jack-up-rig Sagar Uday in Mumbai High. During the year 1990, many private sector companies in India chose to exit the drilling business. However, AOL preferred to increase its focus
Read More
The Aban Offshore Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹61.33 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aban Offshore Ltd is ₹357.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Aban Offshore Ltd is 33.14 and -0.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aban Offshore Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aban Offshore Ltd is ₹48.75 and ₹93.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Aban Offshore Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.93%, 3 Years at 7.40%, 1 Year at 8.73%, 6 Month at -6.94%, 3 Month at -12.14% and 1 Month at -1.14%.
