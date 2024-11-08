|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|8 Nov 2024
|25 Oct 2024
|ABAN OFFSHORE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To Approve the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Sep 2024
|12 Sep 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12 September 2024
|Board Meeting
|5 Aug 2024
|24 Jul 2024
|ABAN OFFSHORE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|15 May 2024
|ABAN OFFSHORE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Audited financials results(Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st march 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|30 Jan 2024
|ABAN OFFSHORE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and take on record the Unaudited Quarterly Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the period ended 31st December 2023. Unaudited Standalone and consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.