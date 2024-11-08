iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 Nov 202425 Oct 2024
ABAN OFFSHORE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To Approve the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024)
Board Meeting12 Sep 202412 Sep 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12 September 2024
Board Meeting5 Aug 202424 Jul 2024
ABAN OFFSHORE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202415 May 2024
ABAN OFFSHORE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Audited financials results(Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st march 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
ABAN OFFSHORE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and take on record the Unaudited Quarterly Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the period ended 31st December 2023. Unaudited Standalone and consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

