|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
82.06
155.93
240.53
591.52
yoy growth (%)
-47.37
-35.17
-59.33
-33.3
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-10.69
-29.34
-40.56
-84.93
As % of sales
13.02
18.81
16.86
14.35
Other costs
-75.95
-304.69
-4,832.09
-224.36
As % of sales (Other Cost)
92.54
195.4
2,008.86
37.92
Operating profit
-4.57
-178.1
-4,632.11
282.22
OPM
-5.57
-114.21
-1,925.73
47.71
Depreciation
-40.52
-60.79
-160.71
-161.17
Interest expense
-79.32
-81.51
-95.85
-113.31
Other income
14.18
33.1
9.87
60.12
Profit before tax
-110.24
-287.29
-4,878.81
67.86
Taxes
-5.38
22.73
421.42
-59.29
Tax rate
4.88
-7.91
-8.63
-87.37
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-115.62
-264.56
-4,457.38
8.56
Exceptional items
9.88
33.26
0
0
Net profit
-105.74
-231.3
-4,457.38
8.57
yoy growth (%)
-54.28
-94.81
-52,111.5
-95.94
NPM
-128.84
-148.33
-1,853.09
1.44
