Aban Offshore Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

61.6
(2.33%)
Jan 7, 2025|09:39:59 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

82.06

155.93

240.53

591.52

yoy growth (%)

-47.37

-35.17

-59.33

-33.3

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-10.69

-29.34

-40.56

-84.93

As % of sales

13.02

18.81

16.86

14.35

Other costs

-75.95

-304.69

-4,832.09

-224.36

As % of sales (Other Cost)

92.54

195.4

2,008.86

37.92

Operating profit

-4.57

-178.1

-4,632.11

282.22

OPM

-5.57

-114.21

-1,925.73

47.71

Depreciation

-40.52

-60.79

-160.71

-161.17

Interest expense

-79.32

-81.51

-95.85

-113.31

Other income

14.18

33.1

9.87

60.12

Profit before tax

-110.24

-287.29

-4,878.81

67.86

Taxes

-5.38

22.73

421.42

-59.29

Tax rate

4.88

-7.91

-8.63

-87.37

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-115.62

-264.56

-4,457.38

8.56

Exceptional items

9.88

33.26

0

0

Net profit

-105.74

-231.3

-4,457.38

8.57

yoy growth (%)

-54.28

-94.81

-52,111.5

-95.94

NPM

-128.84

-148.33

-1,853.09

1.44

