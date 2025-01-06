iifl-logo-icon 1
Aban Offshore Ltd Cash Flow Statement

60.2
(-5.92%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Aban Offshore FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-110.24

-287.29

-4,878.81

67.86

Depreciation

-40.52

-60.79

-160.71

-161.17

Tax paid

-5.38

22.73

421.42

-59.29

Working capital

-116.14

-207.48

-1,102.69

60.89

Other operating items

Operating

-272.28

-532.83

-5,720.79

-91.71

Capital expenditure

0.58

-1,209.95

158.75

54.34

Free cash flow

-271.69

-1,742.78

-5,562.04

-37.36

Equity raised

-1,341.95

-878.97

8,105.07

8,154.55

Investing

0

0

-2,606.96

0.1

Financing

598.34

541.97

537.65

524.77

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-1,015.31

-2,079.79

473.72

8,642.05

