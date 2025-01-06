Aban Offshore Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-110.24
-287.29
-4,878.81
67.86
Depreciation
-40.52
-60.79
-160.71
-161.17
Tax paid
-5.38
22.73
421.42
-59.29
Working capital
-116.14
-207.48
-1,102.69
60.89
Other operating items
Operating
-272.28
-532.83
-5,720.79
-91.71
Capital expenditure
0.58
-1,209.95
158.75
54.34
Free cash flow
-271.69
-1,742.78
-5,562.04
-37.36
Equity raised
-1,341.95
-878.97
8,105.07
8,154.55
Investing
0
0
-2,606.96
0.1
Financing
598.34
541.97
537.65
524.77
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-1,015.31
-2,079.79
473.72
8,642.05
