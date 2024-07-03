Aban Offshore Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
262.2
323.78
470.01
804.88
619.65
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
262.2
323.78
470.01
804.88
619.65
Other Operating Income
0
89.05
0
0
0
Other Income
38.09
118.16
60.59
27.59
7.78
Total Income
300.29
530.99
530.61
832.47
627.43
Total Expenditure
384.01
359.13
597.76
532.23
563.24
PBIDT
-83.73
171.86
-67.16
300.25
64.2
Interest
815.03
822.85
628.08
840.03
914.21
PBDT
-898.75
-650.99
-695.24
-539.78
-850.01
Depreciation
66.41
36.41
110.93
147.8
453.09
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
8.51
12.91
17.25
-2.37
-10.03
Deferred Tax
3.76
7.35
7.24
4.59
-126.62
Reported Profit After Tax
-977.42
-707.66
-830.66
-689.79
-1,166.46
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-977.7
-707.8
-831.7
-689.36
-1,166.61
Extra-ordinary Items
0
90.56
52.47
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-977.7
-798.36
-884.17
-689.36
-1,166.61
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-167.53
-121.28
-142.51
-118.12
-199.9
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
11.67
11.67
11.67
11.67
11.67
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-31.93
53.07
-14.28
37.3
10.36
PBDTM(%)
-342.77
-201.05
-147.92
-67.06
-137.17
PATM(%)
-372.77
-218.56
-176.73
-85.7
-188.24
No Record Found
