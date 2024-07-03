iifl-logo-icon 1
Aban Offshore Ltd Nine Monthly Results

61
(-1.28%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:54 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

262.2

323.78

470.01

804.88

619.65

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

262.2

323.78

470.01

804.88

619.65

Other Operating Income

0

89.05

0

0

0

Other Income

38.09

118.16

60.59

27.59

7.78

Total Income

300.29

530.99

530.61

832.47

627.43

Total Expenditure

384.01

359.13

597.76

532.23

563.24

PBIDT

-83.73

171.86

-67.16

300.25

64.2

Interest

815.03

822.85

628.08

840.03

914.21

PBDT

-898.75

-650.99

-695.24

-539.78

-850.01

Depreciation

66.41

36.41

110.93

147.8

453.09

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

8.51

12.91

17.25

-2.37

-10.03

Deferred Tax

3.76

7.35

7.24

4.59

-126.62

Reported Profit After Tax

-977.42

-707.66

-830.66

-689.79

-1,166.46

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-977.7

-707.8

-831.7

-689.36

-1,166.61

Extra-ordinary Items

0

90.56

52.47

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-977.7

-798.36

-884.17

-689.36

-1,166.61

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-167.53

-121.28

-142.51

-118.12

-199.9

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

11.67

11.67

11.67

11.67

11.67

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-31.93

53.07

-14.28

37.3

10.36

PBDTM(%)

-342.77

-201.05

-147.92

-67.06

-137.17

PATM(%)

-372.77

-218.56

-176.73

-85.7

-188.24

