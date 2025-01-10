Aban Offshore Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.67
11.67
11.67
11.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1,175.31
-892.29
-776.54
-671.16
Net Worth
-1,163.64
-880.62
-764.87
-659.49
Minority Interest
Debt
677.43
673.72
759.68
761.72
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-486.21
-206.9
-5.19
102.23
Fixed Assets
35.82
73.95
127.3
172.94
Intangible Assets
Investments
12.81
12.81
12.86
12.86
Deferred Tax Asset Net
42.67
46.44
57.94
63.32
Networking Capital
-579.32
-341.65
-206.12
-150.49
Inventories
43.98
42.83
72.91
88.99
Inventory Days
324.27
208.3
Sundry Debtors
84.52
288.59
311.03
333.34
Debtor Days
1,383.33
780.27
Other Current Assets
222.34
217.82
264.09
281.81
Sundry Creditors
-305.11
-303.81
-301.57
-357.44
Creditor Days
1,341.25
836.68
Other Current Liabilities
-625.05
-587.08
-552.58
-497.19
Cash
1.8
1.55
2.84
3.61
Total Assets
-486.22
-206.9
-5.17
102.24
