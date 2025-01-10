iifl-logo-icon 1
Aban Offshore Ltd Balance Sheet

56.76
(-5.54%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:55 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.67

11.67

11.67

11.67

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1,175.31

-892.29

-776.54

-671.16

Net Worth

-1,163.64

-880.62

-764.87

-659.49

Minority Interest

Debt

677.43

673.72

759.68

761.72

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-486.21

-206.9

-5.19

102.23

Fixed Assets

35.82

73.95

127.3

172.94

Intangible Assets

Investments

12.81

12.81

12.86

12.86

Deferred Tax Asset Net

42.67

46.44

57.94

63.32

Networking Capital

-579.32

-341.65

-206.12

-150.49

Inventories

43.98

42.83

72.91

88.99

Inventory Days

324.27

208.3

Sundry Debtors

84.52

288.59

311.03

333.34

Debtor Days

1,383.33

780.27

Other Current Assets

222.34

217.82

264.09

281.81

Sundry Creditors

-305.11

-303.81

-301.57

-357.44

Creditor Days

1,341.25

836.68

Other Current Liabilities

-625.05

-587.08

-552.58

-497.19

Cash

1.8

1.55

2.84

3.61

Total Assets

-486.22

-206.9

-5.17

102.24

