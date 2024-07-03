iifl-logo-icon 1
Aban Offshore Ltd Quarterly Results

61.6
(2.33%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:57 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

115.2

128.43

137.47

94.29

63.34

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

115.2

128.43

137.47

94.29

63.34

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

158.18

24.93

9.99

12.18

11.7

Total Income

273.38

153.36

147.46

106.47

75.03

Total Expenditure

73.01

78.57

170.08

133.74

103.54

PBIDT

200.38

74.8

-22.63

-27.26

-28.51

Interest

277.3

273.22

277.05

274.15

264.85

PBDT

-76.92

-198.43

-299.68

-301.41

-293.36

Depreciation

33.13

32.62

30.73

22.41

22.83

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

5.72

6.27

8.43

2.08

1.52

Deferred Tax

-0.53

0.33

0

0.62

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-115.23

-237.65

-338.84

-326.52

-317.71

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-115.31

-237.67

-340.14

-326.79

-317.71

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-115.31

-237.67

-340.14

-326.79

-317.71

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-19.76

-40.72

-58.28

-56

-54.44

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

11.67

11.67

11.67

11.67

11.67

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

173.94

58.24

-16.46

-28.91

-45.01

PBDTM(%)

-66.77

-154.5

-217.99

-319.66

-463.15

PATM(%)

-100.02

-185.04

-246.48

-346.29

-501.59

