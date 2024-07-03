Aban Offshore Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
115.2
128.43
137.47
94.29
63.34
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
115.2
128.43
137.47
94.29
63.34
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
158.18
24.93
9.99
12.18
11.7
Total Income
273.38
153.36
147.46
106.47
75.03
Total Expenditure
73.01
78.57
170.08
133.74
103.54
PBIDT
200.38
74.8
-22.63
-27.26
-28.51
Interest
277.3
273.22
277.05
274.15
264.85
PBDT
-76.92
-198.43
-299.68
-301.41
-293.36
Depreciation
33.13
32.62
30.73
22.41
22.83
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
5.72
6.27
8.43
2.08
1.52
Deferred Tax
-0.53
0.33
0
0.62
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-115.23
-237.65
-338.84
-326.52
-317.71
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-115.31
-237.67
-340.14
-326.79
-317.71
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-115.31
-237.67
-340.14
-326.79
-317.71
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-19.76
-40.72
-58.28
-56
-54.44
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
11.67
11.67
11.67
11.67
11.67
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
173.94
58.24
-16.46
-28.91
-45.01
PBDTM(%)
-66.77
-154.5
-217.99
-319.66
-463.15
PATM(%)
-100.02
-185.04
-246.48
-346.29
-501.59
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.