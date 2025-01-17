iifl-logo-icon 1
Aban Offshore Ltd Key Ratios

56.25
(-2.21%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:44 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-44.05

9.79

-33.59

-16.55

Op profit growth

3.35

-87.11

1,156.8

-164.64

EBIT growth

20.68

-88.77

563.02

-661.23

Net profit growth

10.36

-78.01

244.24

150.42

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-163.87

-88.7

-756.15

-39.95

EBIT margin

-185.58

-86.03

-841.54

-84.28

Net profit margin

-363.85

-184.44

-921.17

-177.69

RoCE

37.63

144.86

-112.84

-7.91

RoNW

2.99

3.06

29.31

-49.1

RoA

18.44

77.64

-30.87

-4.17

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-373.01

-337.96

-1,537.33

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-397.79

-371.34

-1,681.93

-560.42

Book value per share

-3,342.89

-2,882.09

-2,624.75

3.2

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.12

-0.08

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.11

-0.07

0

-0.28

P/B

-0.01

-0.01

0

49.76

EV/EBIDTA

-15.97

-21.07

-2.13

-25.51

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

1.04

-0.97

-4.55

3.49

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

291.72

279.16

556.55

463.83

Inventory days

148.27

128.18

157.29

93.91

Creditor days

-108.93

-139.43

-35.29

-126.82

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

1.01

0.83

6.81

0.96

Net debt / equity

-0.77

-0.89

-1.02

731.09

Net debt / op. profit

-15.46

-15.92

-2.12

-23.3

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-26.9

-21.73

-21.66

-15.29

Other costs

-236.97

-166.96

-834.48

-124.65

