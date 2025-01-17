Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-44.05
9.79
-33.59
-16.55
Op profit growth
3.35
-87.11
1,156.8
-164.64
EBIT growth
20.68
-88.77
563.02
-661.23
Net profit growth
10.36
-78.01
244.24
150.42
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-163.87
-88.7
-756.15
-39.95
EBIT margin
-185.58
-86.03
-841.54
-84.28
Net profit margin
-363.85
-184.44
-921.17
-177.69
RoCE
37.63
144.86
-112.84
-7.91
RoNW
2.99
3.06
29.31
-49.1
RoA
18.44
77.64
-30.87
-4.17
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-373.01
-337.96
-1,537.33
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-397.79
-371.34
-1,681.93
-560.42
Book value per share
-3,342.89
-2,882.09
-2,624.75
3.2
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.12
-0.08
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.11
-0.07
0
-0.28
P/B
-0.01
-0.01
0
49.76
EV/EBIDTA
-15.97
-21.07
-2.13
-25.51
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
1.04
-0.97
-4.55
3.49
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
291.72
279.16
556.55
463.83
Inventory days
148.27
128.18
157.29
93.91
Creditor days
-108.93
-139.43
-35.29
-126.82
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
1.01
0.83
6.81
0.96
Net debt / equity
-0.77
-0.89
-1.02
731.09
Net debt / op. profit
-15.46
-15.92
-2.12
-23.3
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-26.9
-21.73
-21.66
-15.29
Other costs
-236.97
-166.96
-834.48
-124.65
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.