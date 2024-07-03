iifl-logo-icon 1
Deep Industries Ltd Share Price

567.05
(-3.83%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:44:56 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open594
  • Day's High594
  • 52 Wk High619.85
  • Prev. Close589.65
  • Day's Low561.25
  • 52 Wk Low 227.05
  • Turnover (lac)768.91
  • P/E32.32
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value205.71
  • EPS18.26
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,629.12
  • Div. Yield0.41
No Records Found

Deep Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Crude Oil & Natural Gas

Open

594

Prev. Close

589.65

Turnover(Lac.)

768.91

Day's High

594

Day's Low

561.25

52 Week's High

619.85

52 Week's Low

227.05

Book Value

205.71

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,629.12

P/E

32.32

EPS

18.26

Divi. Yield

0.41

Deep Industries Ltd Corporate Action

24 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

20 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

20 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Jun, 2024

15 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.44

Record Date: 09 Jul, 2024

Deep Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Deep Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:03 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.49%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.49%

Non-Promoter- 2.08%

Institutions: 2.08%

Non-Institutions: 34.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Deep Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

32

32

32

32

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,224.36

1,131.93

1,059.49

994.52

Net Worth

1,256.36

1,163.93

1,091.49

1,026.52

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

178.45

251.13

259.11

300.49

yoy growth (%)

-28.94

-3.07

-13.76

Raw materials

9.03

11.36

-1.1

0.4

As % of sales

5.06

4.52

0.42

0.13

Employee costs

-21.74

-21.55

-20.59

-23.12

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-11.73

14.41

27.17

51.07

Depreciation

-87.19

-89.53

-98

-102.86

Tax paid

74.89

2.95

-30.78

-50.39

Working capital

-29.87

44

40.05

Other operating items

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

426.99

341.34

321.63

193.71

261.85

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

426.99

341.34

321.63

193.71

261.85

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

37.21

55.94

4.64

6.55

3.02

Deep Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd

ONGC

258.89

83,25,514.7211,984.024.7333,880.88259.84

Oil India Ltd

OIL

481.1

11.3178,239.831,834.072.015,246.21292.86

Deep Industries Ltd

DEEPINDS

589.65

32.323,776.9629.790.41109.27203.26

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd

HINDOILEXP

198.66

72.352,630.981.11047.4377.55

Asian Energy Services Ltd

ASIANENE

394.65

41.271,768.379.95097.7273.19

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Deep Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Paras Savla

Managing Director

Rupesh K Savla

Independent Director

Kirit Nanubhai Shelat

Wholetime Dire.(Finance) & CFO

Rohan Shah

Independent Director

Shaily Dedhia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shilpa Sharma

Independent Director

Ashokkumar Ratilal Patel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Deep Industries Ltd

Summary

Deep Industries Limited was formerly incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Deep CH4 Limited on 15th November, 2006 with Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The Company changed the name to Deep CH4 Limited dated 11 June 2018. The name of Company was further changed from Deep CH4 Limited to Deep Industries Limited with effect from 25 September 2020. The Company operates in the business of Oil and Gas field services and is specialized in providing Natural Gas Compression Services, Drilling and Workover Rigs Services, Natural Gas Dehydration Services, and also having forayed into Integrated Project Management Services. In addition, the Company spread its wings through strategic tie-ups and acquisition with oilfield services Overseas.The Company is Indias One Stop Solution provider to the Energy sector. It owns fuel efficient, latest equipments to serve the oil & gas industry. In 2019-20, the Oil and Gas Service Undertaking of Deep Energy Resources Limited (DERL) was transferred and demerged into the Company through the Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger on April 1, 2017. In accordance with the Scheme of Arrangement , Shareholders of Deep Energy Resources Limited were allotted 3,20,00,000 Equity Shares at Rs 300 (Rs 290 Security Premium and Rs. 10/- FV).During the year 2021, Deep Onshore Service Private Limited and Raas Equipment Private Limited became Subsidiaries of the Company. Further, pursuant to Scheme of Arrangement in the nature of Demerger, Deep Onshore D
Company FAQs

What is the Deep Industries Ltd share price today?

The Deep Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹567.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Deep Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Deep Industries Ltd is ₹3629.12 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Deep Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Deep Industries Ltd is 32.32 and 2.90 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Deep Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Deep Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Deep Industries Ltd is ₹227.05 and ₹619.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Deep Industries Ltd?

Deep Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 101.39%, 3 Years at 95.61%, 1 Year at 133.29%, 6 Month at 104.42%, 3 Month at 35.47% and 1 Month at 6.38%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Deep Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Deep Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.49 %
Institutions - 2.08 %
Public - 34.43 %

