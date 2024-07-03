SectorCrude Oil & Natural Gas
Open₹594
Prev. Close₹589.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹768.91
Day's High₹594
Day's Low₹561.25
52 Week's High₹619.85
52 Week's Low₹227.05
Book Value₹205.71
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,629.12
P/E32.32
EPS18.26
Divi. Yield0.41
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
32
32
32
32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,224.36
1,131.93
1,059.49
994.52
Net Worth
1,256.36
1,163.93
1,091.49
1,026.52
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
178.45
251.13
259.11
300.49
yoy growth (%)
-28.94
-3.07
-13.76
Raw materials
9.03
11.36
-1.1
0.4
As % of sales
5.06
4.52
0.42
0.13
Employee costs
-21.74
-21.55
-20.59
-23.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-11.73
14.41
27.17
51.07
Depreciation
-87.19
-89.53
-98
-102.86
Tax paid
74.89
2.95
-30.78
-50.39
Working capital
-29.87
44
40.05
Other operating items
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
426.99
341.34
321.63
193.71
261.85
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
426.99
341.34
321.63
193.71
261.85
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
37.21
55.94
4.64
6.55
3.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd
ONGC
258.89
|8
|3,25,514.72
|11,984.02
|4.73
|33,880.88
|259.84
Oil India Ltd
OIL
481.1
|11.31
|78,239.83
|1,834.07
|2.01
|5,246.21
|292.86
Deep Industries Ltd
DEEPINDS
589.65
|32.32
|3,776.96
|29.79
|0.41
|109.27
|203.26
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd
HINDOILEXP
198.66
|72.35
|2,630.98
|1.11
|0
|47.43
|77.55
Asian Energy Services Ltd
ASIANENE
394.65
|41.27
|1,768.37
|9.95
|0
|97.72
|73.19
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Paras Savla
Managing Director
Rupesh K Savla
Independent Director
Kirit Nanubhai Shelat
Wholetime Dire.(Finance) & CFO
Rohan Shah
Independent Director
Shaily Dedhia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shilpa Sharma
Independent Director
Ashokkumar Ratilal Patel
Reports by Deep Industries Ltd
Summary
Deep Industries Limited was formerly incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Deep CH4 Limited on 15th November, 2006 with Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The Company changed the name to Deep CH4 Limited dated 11 June 2018. The name of Company was further changed from Deep CH4 Limited to Deep Industries Limited with effect from 25 September 2020. The Company operates in the business of Oil and Gas field services and is specialized in providing Natural Gas Compression Services, Drilling and Workover Rigs Services, Natural Gas Dehydration Services, and also having forayed into Integrated Project Management Services. In addition, the Company spread its wings through strategic tie-ups and acquisition with oilfield services Overseas.The Company is Indias One Stop Solution provider to the Energy sector. It owns fuel efficient, latest equipments to serve the oil & gas industry. In 2019-20, the Oil and Gas Service Undertaking of Deep Energy Resources Limited (DERL) was transferred and demerged into the Company through the Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger on April 1, 2017. In accordance with the Scheme of Arrangement , Shareholders of Deep Energy Resources Limited were allotted 3,20,00,000 Equity Shares at Rs 300 (Rs 290 Security Premium and Rs. 10/- FV).During the year 2021, Deep Onshore Service Private Limited and Raas Equipment Private Limited became Subsidiaries of the Company. Further, pursuant to Scheme of Arrangement in the nature of Demerger, Deep Onshore D
The Deep Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹567.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Deep Industries Ltd is ₹3629.12 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Deep Industries Ltd is 32.32 and 2.90 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Deep Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Deep Industries Ltd is ₹227.05 and ₹619.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Deep Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 101.39%, 3 Years at 95.61%, 1 Year at 133.29%, 6 Month at 104.42%, 3 Month at 35.47% and 1 Month at 6.38%.
