Deep Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
307.33
237.88
237.66
133.15
174.6
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
307.33
237.88
237.66
133.15
174.6
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
25.42
14.07
2.66
4.37
2.07
Total Income
332.75
251.95
240.33
137.52
176.67
Total Expenditure
185.76
149.3
151.45
78.4
105.38
PBIDT
146.99
102.64
88.88
59.13
71.28
Interest
5.54
2.38
3.75
7.5
7.57
PBDT
141.45
100.27
85.12
51.63
63.71
Depreciation
27.31
20.65
17.73
65.72
67.27
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
23.73
8.47
0.19
0
1.89
Deferred Tax
1.92
10.13
11.98
-80.28
-16.79
Reported Profit After Tax
88.48
61.02
55.22
66.19
11.35
Minority Interest After NP
0.75
0.38
0.31
0
-0.5
Net Profit after Minority Interest
87.74
60.63
54.91
66.19
11.84
Extra-ordinary Items
0.79
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
86.95
60.63
54.91
66.19
11.84
EPS (Unit Curr.)
13.83
19.07
17.26
20.68
3.7
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
14
0
0
Equity
32
32
32
32
32
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
47.82
43.14
37.39
44.4
40.82
PBDTM(%)
46.02
42.15
35.81
38.77
36.48
PATM(%)
28.78
25.65
23.23
49.71
6.5
