Deep Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

605.4
(7.32%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:04:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

178.45

251.13

259.11

300.49

yoy growth (%)

-28.94

-3.07

-13.76

Raw materials

9.03

11.36

-1.1

0.4

As % of sales

5.06

4.52

0.42

0.13

Employee costs

-21.74

-21.55

-20.59

-23.12

As % of sales

12.18

8.58

7.94

7.69

Other costs

-87.78

-129.34

-102.73

-116.81

As % of sales (Other Cost)

49.19

51.5

39.64

38.87

Operating profit

77.95

111.59

134.67

160.95

OPM

43.68

44.43

51.97

53.56

Depreciation

-87.19

-89.53

-98

-102.86

Interest expense

-9.22

-10.65

-11.64

-11.57

Other income

6.73

3

2.14

4.55

Profit before tax

-11.73

14.41

27.17

51.07

Taxes

74.89

2.95

-30.78

-50.39

Tax rate

-638.12

20.48

-113.25

-98.66

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

63.15

17.37

-3.6

0.68

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

63.15

17.37

-3.6

0.68

yoy growth (%)

263.55

-582.29

-629.23

NPM

35.39

6.91

-1.39

0.22

