|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
178.45
251.13
259.11
300.49
yoy growth (%)
-28.94
-3.07
-13.76
Raw materials
9.03
11.36
-1.1
0.4
As % of sales
5.06
4.52
0.42
0.13
Employee costs
-21.74
-21.55
-20.59
-23.12
As % of sales
12.18
8.58
7.94
7.69
Other costs
-87.78
-129.34
-102.73
-116.81
As % of sales (Other Cost)
49.19
51.5
39.64
38.87
Operating profit
77.95
111.59
134.67
160.95
OPM
43.68
44.43
51.97
53.56
Depreciation
-87.19
-89.53
-98
-102.86
Interest expense
-9.22
-10.65
-11.64
-11.57
Other income
6.73
3
2.14
4.55
Profit before tax
-11.73
14.41
27.17
51.07
Taxes
74.89
2.95
-30.78
-50.39
Tax rate
-638.12
20.48
-113.25
-98.66
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
63.15
17.37
-3.6
0.68
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
63.15
17.37
-3.6
0.68
yoy growth (%)
263.55
-582.29
-629.23
NPM
35.39
6.91
-1.39
0.22
