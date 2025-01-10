Deep Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
32
32
32
32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,224.36
1,131.93
1,059.49
994.52
Net Worth
1,256.36
1,163.93
1,091.49
1,026.52
Minority Interest
Debt
139.85
63.28
25.96
40.89
Deferred Tax Liability Net
65.29
60.56
48.99
105.86
Total Liabilities
1,461.5
1,287.77
1,166.44
1,173.27
Fixed Assets
1,046.06
947.99
846.56
846.16
Intangible Assets
Investments
90.96
44.07
74.61
30.26
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
74.9
Networking Capital
272.72
264.25
217.69
181.09
Inventories
37.63
37.93
22.02
30.25
Inventory Days
61.87
Sundry Debtors
131.57
100.04
127.41
107.38
Debtor Days
219.63
Other Current Assets
258.67
196.21
114.05
76.63
Sundry Creditors
-44.78
-52.97
-35.77
-26.86
Creditor Days
54.93
Other Current Liabilities
-110.37
-16.96
-10.02
-6.31
Cash
51.77
31.45
27.58
40.85
Total Assets
1,461.51
1,287.76
1,166.44
1,173.26
No Record Found
