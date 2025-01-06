iifl-logo-icon 1
Deep Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

564.1
(-4.33%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Deep Industries FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-11.73

14.41

27.17

51.07

Depreciation

-87.19

-89.53

-98

-102.86

Tax paid

74.89

2.95

-30.78

-50.39

Working capital

-29.87

44

40.05

Other operating items

Operating

-53.9

-28.15

-61.55

Capital expenditure

5.35

162.32

-140.58

Free cash flow

-48.55

134.16

-202.13

Equity raised

6.72

1,833.77

-3.87

Investing

21.56

-1.83

-53.17

Financing

-42.4

59.46

-277.08

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-62.66

2,025.56

-536.26

