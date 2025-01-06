Deep Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-11.73
14.41
27.17
51.07
Depreciation
-87.19
-89.53
-98
-102.86
Tax paid
74.89
2.95
-30.78
-50.39
Working capital
-29.87
44
40.05
Other operating items
Operating
-53.9
-28.15
-61.55
Capital expenditure
5.35
162.32
-140.58
Free cash flow
-48.55
134.16
-202.13
Equity raised
6.72
1,833.77
-3.87
Investing
21.56
-1.83
-53.17
Financing
-42.4
59.46
-277.08
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-62.66
2,025.56
-536.26
