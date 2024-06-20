|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|16 Jul 2024
|20 Jun 2024
|AGM 16/07/2024 Shareholders are informed that the 18th Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on July 16, 2024 at 11:00 am IST (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.06.2024) Proceedings of 18th Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.07.2024) Voting Result and Scrutinizer Report of 18th Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17/07/2024)
