Board Meeting 28 Dec 2024 24 Dec 2024

Deep Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board of Directors Meeting-Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 The Company informed you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. on Saturday, December 28, 2024 inter-alia transacted following businesses; 1. Approved the increase in the Authorized Share Capital of the Company. 2. Raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 28/12/2024)

Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 21 Oct 2024

Deep Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Company wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 28th October 2024 inter-alia to transact the following businesses: 1. To consider approve and take on record Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on that date and Cash Flow Statement for the Half Year ended on 30th September 2024 and to take on record Limited Review Report thereon pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. 2. To transact any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

Deep Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Company informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 05th August 2024 inter-alia to transact the following businesses: 1. To consider approve and take on record unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 and to take on record Limited Review Report of statutory auditors thereon pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. 2. To transact any other business with the permission of the Chair. We enclose herewith the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report issued by M/s Mahendra N. Shah & Co. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)

Board Meeting 15 May 2024 8 May 2024

Deep Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday May 15 2024 inter-alia to transact the following businesses: 1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 thereon as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. 2. To consider and recommend Final Dividend if any on equity shares of the Company for the year ended on March 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 15/05/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024