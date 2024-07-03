Deep Industries Ltd Summary

Deep Industries Limited was formerly incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Deep CH4 Limited on 15th November, 2006 with Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The Company changed the name to Deep CH4 Limited dated 11 June 2018. The name of Company was further changed from Deep CH4 Limited to Deep Industries Limited with effect from 25 September 2020. The Company operates in the business of Oil and Gas field services and is specialized in providing Natural Gas Compression Services, Drilling and Workover Rigs Services, Natural Gas Dehydration Services, and also having forayed into Integrated Project Management Services. In addition, the Company spread its wings through strategic tie-ups and acquisition with oilfield services Overseas.The Company is Indias One Stop Solution provider to the Energy sector. It owns fuel efficient, latest equipments to serve the oil & gas industry. In 2019-20, the Oil and Gas Service Undertaking of Deep Energy Resources Limited (DERL) was transferred and demerged into the Company through the Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger on April 1, 2017. In accordance with the Scheme of Arrangement , Shareholders of Deep Energy Resources Limited were allotted 3,20,00,000 Equity Shares at Rs 300 (Rs 290 Security Premium and Rs. 10/- FV).During the year 2021, Deep Onshore Service Private Limited and Raas Equipment Private Limited became Subsidiaries of the Company. Further, pursuant to Scheme of Arrangement in the nature of Demerger, Deep Onshore Drilling Services Private Limited and Deep International DMCC became Subsidiaries of the Company.In 2023, the Company through its Wholly owned subsidiary Deep Onshore Services Private Limited (SPV) acquired 94.98% Equity stake in Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Limited on March 09, 2023.The Company further acquired 74% equity stake in Breitling Drilling Private Limited on July 12, 2023 and the said Company became the subsidiary company. The Company also incorporated a Wholly owned subsidiary namely, SAAR International FZ-LLC in Ras al-Khaimah Freezone, UAE on March 29, 2024.