Summary

Cairn India Ltd is one of the biggest private sector exploration and production companies in India. The company is primarily engaged in the business of surveying, prospecting, drilling, exploring, acquiring, developing, producing, maintaining, refining, storing, trading, supplying, transporting, marketing, distributing, importing, exporting and generally dealing in minerals, oils, petroleum, gas and related by-products. The company also holds interests in their subsidiary companies which have been granted rights to explore and develop oil exploration blocks in the Indian sub-continent. The company is participant in various oil and gas blocks/fields (which are in the nature of jointly controlled assets), granted by the Government of India through Production Sharing Contracts (PSC) entered into between the Company and Government of India and other venture partners. The company has two processing plants11 platforms, 200 km of sub-sea pipelines and operations spreading across the Indian sub-continent. The company-owned three oil fields namely Ravva, Lakshmi and Gauri are producing more than 80,000 barrels of oil per day (boepd) for Cairn and their joint venture partners.Cairn India was incorporated on August 21, 2006 as a subsidiary of UK-based Cairn Energy PLC. The company was incorporated primarily to engage in the business of surveying, prospecting, drilling and exploring for, acquiring, developing, producing, maintaining, refining, storing, trading, supplying, transporting, m

Read More