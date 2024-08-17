iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Cairn India Ltd Merged Share Price

285.35
(0.81%)
Apr 25, 2017|03:59:46 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Cairn India Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Crude Oil & Natural Gas

Open

285

Prev. Close

283.05

Turnover(Lac.)

74,984.44

Day's High

287.65

Day's Low

279.65

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

53,528.57

P/E

32.47

EPS

8.79

Divi. Yield

1.05

Cairn India Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Cairn India Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Cairn India Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:19 AM
Dec-2016Sep-2016Jun-2016Mar-2016
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 34.41%

Foreign: 34.41%

Indian: 25.44%

Non-Promoter- 26.73%

Institutions: 26.73%

Non-Institutions: 13.41%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Cairn India Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

1,874.86

1,874.85

1,907.63

1,910.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

35,383.98

35,176.25

36,870.53

32,107.12

Net Worth

37,258.84

37,051.1

38,778.16

34,017.36

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

4,649.43

7,806.81

9,927.53

9,200.98

yoy growth (%)

-40.44

-21.36

7.89

1,04,456.59

Raw materials

21.12

1.68

9.87

14.06

As % of sales

0.45

0.02

0.09

0.15

Employee costs

-97.19

-107.94

-272.81

-96.04

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

1,173.85

3,850.43

7,775.45

6,745.1

Depreciation

-1,589.72

-1,337.04

-1,181.76

-961.8

Tax paid

-39.78

-274.33

-321.12

-264.45

Working capital

1,861.99

-390.25

-409.05

-588.13

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-40.44

-21.36

7.89

1,04,456.59

Op profit growth

-57.12

-41.27

2.74

-8,570.28

EBIT growth

-69.11

-50.41

14.24

4,185.31

Net profit growth

-35.34

-82.29

15.02

14,642.15

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Gross Sales

8,625.57

14,646.2

18,761.69

17,524.15

11,860.65

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

8,625.57

14,646.2

18,761.69

17,524.15

11,860.65

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1,494.23

1,809.27

1,502.7

1,172.89

938.01

View Annually Results

Cairn India Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd

ONGC

258.89

83,25,514.7211,984.024.7333,880.88259.84

Oil India Ltd

OIL

481.1

11.3178,239.831,834.072.015,246.21292.86

Deep Industries Ltd

DEEPINDS

589.65

32.323,776.9629.790.41109.27203.26

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd

HINDOILEXP

198.66

72.352,630.981.11047.4377.55

Asian Energy Services Ltd

ASIANENE

394.65

41.271,768.379.95097.7273.19

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Cairn India Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Navin Agarwal

Independent Director

Omkar Goswami

Independent Director

Naresh Chandra

Independent Director

Edward T Story

Independent Director

Aman Mehta

Director

Tarun Jain

Director

Priya Agarwal

Managing director

Mayank Ashar

Company Secretary

Sandeep Budhiraja

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Cairn India Ltd Merged

Summary

Cairn India Ltd is one of the biggest private sector exploration and production companies in India. The company is primarily engaged in the business of surveying, prospecting, drilling, exploring, acquiring, developing, producing, maintaining, refining, storing, trading, supplying, transporting, marketing, distributing, importing, exporting and generally dealing in minerals, oils, petroleum, gas and related by-products. The company also holds interests in their subsidiary companies which have been granted rights to explore and develop oil exploration blocks in the Indian sub-continent. The company is participant in various oil and gas blocks/fields (which are in the nature of jointly controlled assets), granted by the Government of India through Production Sharing Contracts (PSC) entered into between the Company and Government of India and other venture partners. The company has two processing plants11 platforms, 200 km of sub-sea pipelines and operations spreading across the Indian sub-continent. The company-owned three oil fields namely Ravva, Lakshmi and Gauri are producing more than 80,000 barrels of oil per day (boepd) for Cairn and their joint venture partners.Cairn India was incorporated on August 21, 2006 as a subsidiary of UK-based Cairn Energy PLC. The company was incorporated primarily to engage in the business of surveying, prospecting, drilling and exploring for, acquiring, developing, producing, maintaining, refining, storing, trading, supplying, transporting, m
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Cairn India Ltd Merged

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.