SectorCrude Oil & Natural Gas
Open₹285
Prev. Close₹283.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹74,984.44
Day's High₹287.65
Day's Low₹279.65
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)53,528.57
P/E32.47
EPS8.79
Divi. Yield1.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
1,874.86
1,874.85
1,907.63
1,910.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
35,383.98
35,176.25
36,870.53
32,107.12
Net Worth
37,258.84
37,051.1
38,778.16
34,017.36
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
4,649.43
7,806.81
9,927.53
9,200.98
yoy growth (%)
-40.44
-21.36
7.89
1,04,456.59
Raw materials
21.12
1.68
9.87
14.06
As % of sales
0.45
0.02
0.09
0.15
Employee costs
-97.19
-107.94
-272.81
-96.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
1,173.85
3,850.43
7,775.45
6,745.1
Depreciation
-1,589.72
-1,337.04
-1,181.76
-961.8
Tax paid
-39.78
-274.33
-321.12
-264.45
Working capital
1,861.99
-390.25
-409.05
-588.13
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-40.44
-21.36
7.89
1,04,456.59
Op profit growth
-57.12
-41.27
2.74
-8,570.28
EBIT growth
-69.11
-50.41
14.24
4,185.31
Net profit growth
-35.34
-82.29
15.02
14,642.15
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
8,625.57
14,646.2
18,761.69
17,524.15
11,860.65
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
8,625.57
14,646.2
18,761.69
17,524.15
11,860.65
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1,494.23
1,809.27
1,502.7
1,172.89
938.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd
ONGC
258.89
|8
|3,25,514.72
|11,984.02
|4.73
|33,880.88
|259.84
Oil India Ltd
OIL
481.1
|11.31
|78,239.83
|1,834.07
|2.01
|5,246.21
|292.86
Deep Industries Ltd
DEEPINDS
589.65
|32.32
|3,776.96
|29.79
|0.41
|109.27
|203.26
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd
HINDOILEXP
198.66
|72.35
|2,630.98
|1.11
|0
|47.43
|77.55
Asian Energy Services Ltd
ASIANENE
394.65
|41.27
|1,768.37
|9.95
|0
|97.72
|73.19
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Navin Agarwal
Independent Director
Omkar Goswami
Independent Director
Naresh Chandra
Independent Director
Edward T Story
Independent Director
Aman Mehta
Director
Tarun Jain
Director
Priya Agarwal
Managing director
Mayank Ashar
Company Secretary
Sandeep Budhiraja
Reports by Cairn India Ltd Merged
Summary
Cairn India Ltd is one of the biggest private sector exploration and production companies in India. The company is primarily engaged in the business of surveying, prospecting, drilling, exploring, acquiring, developing, producing, maintaining, refining, storing, trading, supplying, transporting, marketing, distributing, importing, exporting and generally dealing in minerals, oils, petroleum, gas and related by-products. The company also holds interests in their subsidiary companies which have been granted rights to explore and develop oil exploration blocks in the Indian sub-continent. The company is participant in various oil and gas blocks/fields (which are in the nature of jointly controlled assets), granted by the Government of India through Production Sharing Contracts (PSC) entered into between the Company and Government of India and other venture partners. The company has two processing plants11 platforms, 200 km of sub-sea pipelines and operations spreading across the Indian sub-continent. The company-owned three oil fields namely Ravva, Lakshmi and Gauri are producing more than 80,000 barrels of oil per day (boepd) for Cairn and their joint venture partners.Cairn India was incorporated on August 21, 2006 as a subsidiary of UK-based Cairn Energy PLC. The company was incorporated primarily to engage in the business of surveying, prospecting, drilling and exploring for, acquiring, developing, producing, maintaining, refining, storing, trading, supplying, transporting, m
