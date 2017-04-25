iifl-logo-icon 1
Cairn India Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

285.35
(0.81%)
Apr 25, 2017

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

1,173.85

3,850.43

7,775.45

6,745.1

Depreciation

-1,589.72

-1,337.04

-1,181.76

-961.8

Tax paid

-39.78

-274.33

-321.12

-264.45

Working capital

1,861.99

-390.25

-409.05

-588.13

Other operating items

Operating

1,406.34

1,848.81

5,863.52

4,930.72

Capital expenditure

365.44

1,836.82

477.88

4,248.5

Free cash flow

1,771.78

3,685.63

6,341.41

9,179.22

Equity raised

70,269.17

72,381.28

63,907.06

57,838.06

Investing

-215.13

-2,181.78

3,164.15

-6,264.53

Financing

0

0

0

1,250

Dividends paid

562.46

1,687.31

2,386.35

2,196.53

Net in cash

72,388.27

75,572.44

75,798.97

64,199.28

