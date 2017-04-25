Cairn India Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
1,173.85
3,850.43
7,775.45
6,745.1
Depreciation
-1,589.72
-1,337.04
-1,181.76
-961.8
Tax paid
-39.78
-274.33
-321.12
-264.45
Working capital
1,861.99
-390.25
-409.05
-588.13
Other operating items
Operating
1,406.34
1,848.81
5,863.52
4,930.72
Capital expenditure
365.44
1,836.82
477.88
4,248.5
Free cash flow
1,771.78
3,685.63
6,341.41
9,179.22
Equity raised
70,269.17
72,381.28
63,907.06
57,838.06
Investing
-215.13
-2,181.78
3,164.15
-6,264.53
Financing
0
0
0
1,250
Dividends paid
562.46
1,687.31
2,386.35
2,196.53
Net in cash
72,388.27
75,572.44
75,798.97
64,199.28
