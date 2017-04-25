Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-41.1
-21.93
7.06
47.75
Op profit growth
-60.51
-37.72
5
40.83
EBIT growth
-70.8
-39.78
5.46
39.66
Net profit growth
-310.55
-63.96
4.29
50.16
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
39.01
58.19
72.94
74.37
EBIT margin
26.27
52.99
68.7
69.75
Net profit margin
-109.34
30.58
66.26
68.01
RoCE
4.11
13.1
24.22
24.84
RoNW
-4.38
1.92
5.91
6.2
RoA
-4.27
1.88
5.84
6.05
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
22.26
62.99
60.53
Dividend per share
3
9
12.5
11.5
Cash EPS
-66.87
10.18
53.12
52.73
Book value per share
260.24
313.99
301.09
249.7
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
9.6
5.28
4.49
P/CEPS
-2.3
20.99
6.26
5.16
P/B
0.59
0.68
1.1
1.08
EV/EBIDTA
4.94
3.79
4.06
3.3
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
-7.2
44.48
22.53
21.41
Tax payout
0.12
-8.13
-3.25
-1.93
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
29.24
45.32
46.66
39.38
Inventory days
17.18
7.98
4.79
3.45
Creditor days
-232.04
-176.83
-106.93
-46.48
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-84.05
-381.63
-310.77
-178.02
Net debt / equity
-0.04
-0.01
-0.03
-0.11
Net debt / op. profit
-0.7
-0.09
-0.12
-0.42
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0.56
0
0.07
0.15
Employee costs
-1.14
-0.75
-1.46
-0.58
Other costs
-60.4
-41.06
-25.66
-25.19
