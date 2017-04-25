iifl-logo-icon 1
Cairn India Ltd Merged Key Ratios

285.35
(0.81%)
Apr 25, 2017|03:59:46 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-41.1

-21.93

7.06

47.75

Op profit growth

-60.51

-37.72

5

40.83

EBIT growth

-70.8

-39.78

5.46

39.66

Net profit growth

-310.55

-63.96

4.29

50.16

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

39.01

58.19

72.94

74.37

EBIT margin

26.27

52.99

68.7

69.75

Net profit margin

-109.34

30.58

66.26

68.01

RoCE

4.11

13.1

24.22

24.84

RoNW

-4.38

1.92

5.91

6.2

RoA

-4.27

1.88

5.84

6.05

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

22.26

62.99

60.53

Dividend per share

3

9

12.5

11.5

Cash EPS

-66.87

10.18

53.12

52.73

Book value per share

260.24

313.99

301.09

249.7

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

9.6

5.28

4.49

P/CEPS

-2.3

20.99

6.26

5.16

P/B

0.59

0.68

1.1

1.08

EV/EBIDTA

4.94

3.79

4.06

3.3

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

-7.2

44.48

22.53

21.41

Tax payout

0.12

-8.13

-3.25

-1.93

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

29.24

45.32

46.66

39.38

Inventory days

17.18

7.98

4.79

3.45

Creditor days

-232.04

-176.83

-106.93

-46.48

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-84.05

-381.63

-310.77

-178.02

Net debt / equity

-0.04

-0.01

-0.03

-0.11

Net debt / op. profit

-0.7

-0.09

-0.12

-0.42

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0.56

0

0.07

0.15

Employee costs

-1.14

-0.75

-1.46

-0.58

Other costs

-60.4

-41.06

-25.66

-25.19

