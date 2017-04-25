Invest wise with Expert advice
|Dec-2016
|Sep-2016
|Jun-2016
|Mar-2016
|Dec-2015
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
34.41%
34.41%
34.42%
34.42%
34.42%
Indian
25.44%
25.44%
25.45%
25.45%
25.45%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
26.73%
26.18%
25.88%
25.99%
26.15%
Non-Institutions
13.41%
13.96%
14.23%
14.12%
13.96%
Total Non-Promoter
40.14%
40.14%
40.11%
40.11%
40.11%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
